Another Step Up
Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson headline Two Step Inn fest near Austin
Country fans in the Austin area can now look forward to one of the genre's biggest local events: Two Step Inn, the two-day festival in Georgetown, has announced its 2025 lineup. On April 5 and 6, big names from the traditional greats to the crossover hits include headliners Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson, and more.
In total, 36 acts will be playing the festival presented by C3 Events. Each day has one main stage headliner, but there are three stages across San Gabriel Park.
Alan Jackson, headlining on Saturday, is known for neotraditional country and a sense of humor in his most popular songs "Chattahoochee" and "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere." Since Jackson is currently on a farewell tour, this may be the last time fans see him in Austin. Sturgill Simpson headlines Sunday fresh off his headlining performances at Austin City Limits Music Festival, which were some of the best shows of the whole event. Simpson, a.k.a Johnny Blue Skies, is a great blues and rock guitarist, and his live band is on fire, too.
Although they're not listed as headliners, two more acts are equally prominent on the poster. Miranda Lambert, the versatile singer from Longview, Texas, who became the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history plays on Saturday; Lynyrd Skynyrd, the iconic Southern rock band behind songs like "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Freebird" will play on Sunday.
Two Step Inn transforms a lush Georgetown park annually.Photo by Charles Reagan Hackleman
Other artists on Saturday include:
- Flatland Cavalry
- Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley
- Gavin Adcock
- Ernest
- Eli Young Band
- Randall King
- Tracy Byrd
- Diamond Rio
Sunday's artists include:
- Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen
- Nelly
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- Sammy Kershaw
- Ole 60
- The Panhandlers
A release presents Two Step Inn as "the world’s largest outdoor honky-tonk." This is its third year, having started with rave reviews and a surprisingly heavy-hitting lineup. It's certainly never been a stickler about the genre's traditions, resulting in a fresh take that couldn't be more popular, if word-of-mouth buzz is to be believed. (Diplo never headlined, but his show was a huge topic of conversation in 2023).
In addition to the three stages, there will be multiple dance floors, local food, and a market for vintage and craft vendors. A press release points out that Two Step Inn has donated more than $2.3 million to Friends of Georgetown Parks and Recreation and brought in $100 million to the Georgetown economy since 2023.
Dance floors ensure that attendees have room to move freely.Photo by Andrea Escobar Garcia
Ticket presales begin Friday, October 25, at 12 pm. Fans can sign up for Friday access now at twostepinn.com. Any remaining tickets after the presale will later be opened to the public. (That is to say, there's no guarantee how many tickets will remain, so folks should probably consider the presale.)
Single day tickets start at $159, and two-day tickets start at $289. There are upgrades available that include seating, lounges, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar access, and more.