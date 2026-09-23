Two Step Inn 2027
Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley to headline 2027 Two Step Inn in Georgetown
One of the Austin area's most buzzy music festivals will be back on April 17-18, 2027, with lots of country tunes. Two Step Inn, at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, has announced its 2027 lineup including headliners Brooks & Dunn and Ella Langley.
There are 30 acts in all for 2027, plus what appears to be a Dolly Parton tribute, titled "We Will Always Love You," presented by Kaitlin Butts and Carter Faith. Each will also play their own individual set on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Other notable sets include Parker McCollum, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, and Flatland Cavalry.
Everyone will be spread out across three stages and there are additional dance floors for folks who want to do their boot scootin' somewhere other than the ground. Aside from music, guests can snack on local food and shop for vintage, artisan, and craft goods.
The 2027 Two Step Inn lineup is as follows:
Saturday
- Brooks & Dunn
- Parker McCollum
- Whiskey Myers
- Tracy Lawrence
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Stella Lefty
- Katilin Butts
- Josh Abbott Band
- Josiah and the Bonnevilles
- Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan
- The Marshall Tucker Band
- Mack Geiger
- Jason Scott & the High Heat
- Dustin de la Garza
- Jackson Wendell
Sunday
- Ella Langley
- Sheryl Crow
- Flatland Cavalry
- Clint Black
- Michelle Branch
- Jo Dee Messina
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Maoli
- Carter Faith
- Jake Worthington
- Little Texas
- Josh Weathers
- Los Hermanos Mendoza
- Ian Harrison
- Kaitlin Butts and Carter Faith present We Will Always Love You
Two Step Inn is now in its 5th year and has created a strong band for itself. It is produced by C3 Presents, the same company that produces the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which gave it a leg up in booking right away when it debuted in 2023. The Georgetown setting is also scores points with some fans who like an excuse to get out of Austin.
A press release shares that the 2026 festival generated a $630,000 donation to to Friends of Georgetown Parks and Recreation. More than $3.1 million has been donated since the festival started in 2023. It also estimates the broader regional economic impact of the festival at $422.60 million.
Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Friday, September 25, at noon. The lowest price for two-day general admission tickets will only be guaranteed for the first hour. Fans can register for the presale at twostepinn.com. Remaining tickets will go to a general on-sale. Tickets will be for one day, two days, general admission (GA), GA+, VIP, and Platinum.