new name, more fun
Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival falls into new locale and purpose
After three years at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is heading east this autumn to become the Uhland Fall Fest. The newly rebranded festival, located just 25 miles from downtown Austin, will run September 28 through October 27.
The beloved event will now be hosted at Old Town Uhland, a historic 97-acre farmstead with ample parking for up to 2,000 vehicles. Its new locale was chosen for a similar homey feel, while adding to the fun-filled extravaganza.
Despite the new name and location, the festival will still contain all of the enchanting elements that made it a resounding success: the signature pumpkin patch, over 50 fall-inspired games and activities, live music from more than 30 bands, a pop-up market, petting zoo, and so much more.
New and familiar food vendors that attendees will see at the fest include Afuga Coffee, Connor's Creamery, Downtown Burgers, El Mariachi Tacos, KO BBQ, Big Franks Tacos, Empanadas Point, Momo's Funnel Cakes, Oh My Pizza Pie, and more. Local breweries and wineries like Solaro Estate Winery, Tapville Taproom, and Twisted X Brewing Company will also be at the festival.
The Uhland fest is being produced by Christopher Durst, who co-founded the original pumpkin festival in Dripping Springs and is currently developing the Old Town Uhland project. Durst first hinted at the festival's relocation in 2023 after completing the initial goal: funding the restoration of the landmark Pound House after a multi-year shutdown.
"Our team couldn’t be more excited to partner with the City of Uhland, Texas, on this once-in-a-lifetime project," said Durst in a press release. "This development will undoubtedly change the way families experience entertainment together. Our goal is to design a fun and wholesome environment where families can enjoy time-honored traditions, all while creating core memories that will endure for a lifetime."
Now, the Uhland Fall Fest is expected to see over 100,000 visitors throughout its five-weekend run, with the goal of becoming an annual tradition in the small Texas town.
"The stars most certainly aligned when Christopher and his team decided to make Uhland home [for the festival]," said Uhland Mayor Lacee Duke. "Out here, we have a saying that 'In Uhland, the good days are longer,' and the days will no doubt be even sweeter now that Old Town Uhland is planting its roots and sharing its fruits with the rest of Texas and beyond."
Organizers are surely having some fun with the fest; The website states that things like firearms, air horns, politicians, boy bands, "Karens," and ninja stars are "not permitted," but positive vibes, unicorns, cougars (we'll let you decide what that means), Willie Nelson, and Aggies (on a case-by-case basis) will be permitted. (On a serious note, pets are not permitted on festival grounds at any time, and organizers are strict about trained and registered service animals.)
Here is a glance at the schedule and themes for each weekend of the Uhland Fall Fest:
- Weekend 1: September 28-29, "Butterfly Jubilee"
- Weekend 2: October 5-6, "Scarecrow Disco"
- Weekend 3: October 12-13, "Pioneer Palooza"
- Weekend 4: October 19-20, "Bubble Extravaganza"
- Weekend 5: October 26-27, "Pumpkin Jamboree"
The festival will be held at 39 Dairy Rd., Uhland, and will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm beginning September 28. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale August 1. General admission is $15 per person, season passes are $75, and VIP tickets are $150. The festival is free for seniors aged 65-plus and children three years old and under. Parking is free, and ridesharing is encouraged. More information about the festival can be found at uhlandfallfest.com.