Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Get outside and explore some of the most entertaining corners of the city. Experience the first weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival or get spooky at Pumpkin Nights. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, October 1
Pioneer Farms presents Pumpkin Nights
Celebrate the season at Pioneer Farms. This year’s event includes a half-mile walking path that has been transformed into several fantastical worlds using more than 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. Additional highlights include a live fire dancing performance, games in The Village, photo ops, and themed cocktails. Pumpkin Nights is open through October 31.
Bass Concert Hall presents Boz Scaggs in concert
Singer-songwriter Boz Scaggs performs live for one night only. The guitarist stops in the city in support of his 2025 album, Detour. He’s best known for his popular song “Lido Shuffle” and “Lowdown.” Tickets are on sale now.
Friday, October 2
Austin City Limits Music Festival
The biggest acts in music and rising stars from Texas and beyond will take to the stages at Zilker Park for the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. This year’s festival headliners include Charli XCX, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde, Skrillex, The XX, Kings of Leon, and more. Other confirmed artists on the lineup include The Chainsmokers, Lola Young, Leon Thomas, and Sofi Tukker. Select single-day tickets and weekend passes are still available.
Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center presents "Fortlandia"
The Fortlandia exhibition returns to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Guests to the opening weekend can explore a new lineup of custom designed forts by local architects, designers, and artists. This experience is suitable for visitors of all ages and encourages the energy of childhood play and wonder with full-sized structured inspired by imagination and nature. Tickets are on sale now. Fortlandia is open through January 31.
Austin Zoo presents Boo at the Zoo
Get into the spooky spirit with the entire family in tow at the Austin Zoo. Guests are invited to venture through the zoo grounds for a fun, non-scary Halloween event featuring a creepy crawly animal show, a haunted train ride, and more. Costumes for adults and children are encouraged. Boo at the Zoo is open through October 24. Tickets are on sale now.
Saturday, October 3
Austin Saengerrunde and Scholz Garten presents Austoberfest
Welcome the autumn season in all German-inspired fashion at Scholz Garten. Guests can enjoy sausage samples, bowling, steinholding contests, beer specials, and live music. The first 500 guests will receive a complimentary half-liter stein. Tickets are available now.
Monster Truck Wars
Geared up entertainment speeds into the Travis County Exposition Center for three days of Monster Truck action. Fans can expect appearances from iconic trucks such as T-Rex, Shark Attack, and Outlaw. Highlights include kids powerwheel races, quad wars, Monster Truck rides, and pit party access. Get ticket information on AttendStar.