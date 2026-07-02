Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 6 things to do in Austin this Fourth of July weekend
Fireworks, family-friendly fun, and festivities are on the agenda as America’s birthday approaches. Celebrate the season at Star Spangled Fest or cool off with a poolside hang at Austin Proper’s Sunset Session. Check out the top seven things to do this Fourth of July weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, July 2
The Eleanor presents Shipwreck’d Pirate Pop-Up Bar
Craft cocktail bar The Eleanor transforms into a swashbuckling shindig for the summer. This immersive pirate-themed pop-up bar features a menu of specialty drinks, hidden treasures, and menu offerings that any land lover would enjoy. Reservations and walk-ins are welcome. Shipwreck’d is open through August 30.
Friday, July 3
Summer on Music Lane presents Adam Johnson
Hotel Magdalena welcomes guests to their patio for an afternoon of live music. Austin-based featured artist Adam Johnson will take the stage for a two-hour show. Visitors can relax on the patio, enjoy beverages and bites from the hotel’s on-site restaurant, and relax into the weekend with poolside sounds. Admission is free and open to the public.
Austin Proper presents Sunset Sessions
Cool down and groove to chill tunes at the Austin Proper this Friday and Saturday. The Sunset Sessions series continues at the pool deck and features live DJ sets, craft cocktails, and menu offerings from La Piscina. This weekend will showcase sounds spun by local DJ Mattriquez. Admission is free. Check availability and learn more on Eventbrite.
Saturday, July 4
Star Spangled Fest
Vic Mathias Shores and The Long Center host another year of Fourth of July festivities ahead of its highly-anticipated fireworks show on the city’s lakefront. Fest highlights include live music performances, DJ sets, lawn games, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and the 48th Annual Austin Symphony Orchestra July 4th Concert main event. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs for a comfortable festival experience. Admission is free and open to the public.
Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks
Austin music legend Willie Nelson performs live in celebration of Independence Day at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. The evening lineup also includes shows by Sherly Crow, Lukas Nelson, Billy Strings, Wilco, Stephen Wilson Jr., Lily Meola, and others. Various ticket options are available now. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Haute Spot presents Bob Schneider in concert
Local music star Bob Schneider performs live at Haute Spot. Schneider returns for another special concert during the Fourth of July weekend and will perform a selection of songs from across his 20-album discography. He will be joined by opening acts Fastest Land Animal and Ronnie Bowen. Find seating options on Etix.