Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Rodeo revelry, rooftop rhythms, and Austin Pride parties are on our agenda, which means they can be on yours, too. Kick off the Austin Pride festivities with a party at Cheer Up Charlies, or enjoy live bull riding competitions followed by can’t-miss concerts at the return of PBR Gambler Days. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Friday, August 21
Austin Gamblers presents PBR Gambler Days
Austin's professional bull riding team competes at the Moody Center. The three-day event will feature riders in a team-formatted, bull riding competition for fans of all ages. PBR Gambler Days will also feature post-event live musical performances by Dustin Lynch and Nelly. Events are scheduled through August 23. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Haute Spot presents Josh Abbott Band in concert
Country music group Josh Abbot Band performs live at iconic Austin venue Haute Spot. The band is best known for hit songs including “Oh, Tonight” and “My Texas” and has released seven albums throughout their career, including Somewhere Down The Road most recently in 2024. Get more show information on Etix.
Austin Pride presents Girls, Gays & Theys
Celebrate Austin Pride with a dance party under the stars at favorite local LGBTQ-owned bar Cheer Up Charlies. Party highlights include performances by headliner Austin artist Mama Duke and Los Angeles artist Tommi Aura, tarot readings, drink specials, brand activations, tattoos, and more. Get your tickets on Eventbrite.
Saturday, August 22
Tommie Austin presents The Skyline Spin
Summer rooftop vibes are high at Tommie Austin at this special installment of the Skyline Spin event series. The morning experience will feature live DJ sets by Cartfish, Ryan McClure, and VVN, specialty coffee from local roasters, and more entertainment as part of Austin Pride. Admission is free and open to the public. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Austin City Limits Love presents ZZ Top in concert
Rock and roll legends ZZ Top perform at Austin City Limits Live for two nights in a row. The Texas group has released 15 albums throughout their storied career and are best known for timeless hits including “Sharp Dressed Man” and “La Grange.” Fans can expect a setlist packed with their best songs from popular albums such as Eliminator and Tres Hombres. The band will play tributes both nights to drummer Frank Beard, who died on Monday, August 17. Tickets for both shows are available now.
Agni Foundation for the Arts and Agni Katha present Raas Leela: An East Side Story
Bollywood-style musical theater comes to life on stage at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Raas Leela: An East Side Story follows two young lovers in their struggle to be together while being torn between rival families. The production is reminiscent of Western love tales, but reimagined through a South Asian lens. The musical will feature 130 performers, elaborate costuming, and intricate dance routines that have made the Bollywood genre famous worldwide. Select tickets are available.
Germania Insurance Amphitheater presents 311 and Dirty Heads in concert
Alt rock bands 311 and Dirty Heads join together and take the stage live in concert at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. The two bands make a stop in Austin as part of their co-headlining summer tour. 311 fans can rock out to a setlist featuring the group’s top songs like “Down” and “Amber.” Reggae-rock group Dirty Heads fans can expect a show in support of their new album, 7 Seas. Find out more on Ticketmaster.