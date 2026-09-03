Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend
Boredom is basically impossible when there are entertainment options like these that locals and visitors alike are sure to love. Hang out on Rainey Street and experience First Thursdays, or witness world-class endurance racing at Lone Star Le Mans World Endurance Championship. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, September 3
The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"
The work of legendary street artist Banksy is on display in Austin for the final days at Fair Market. “Without Limits” features more than 200 of Banky’s works, including prints, photos, sculptures, original art, and more. Following opening weekend, the exhibition is on display through September 7.
Rainey Street Historic District presents First Thursdays
The time-honored neighborhood tradition of local nightlife and entertainment continues on Rainey Street. Visitors can explore drink specials at Electric Shuffle, Amaya, Clive, and The Rainey House, and other spots along the strip. Additional highlights include a rooftop party at Vesper Residences, live music at Banger’s, and rotating DJs at Hotel Van Zandt. First Thursdays continue monthly. For more information, visit the Rainey Street website.
Proper Presents: Channel Tres
The Quill Room at the Austin Proper hosts a cool evening of house music and West Coast hip-hop from DJ Channel Tres. Guests can also order specialty drinks from organic wine brand Avaline and Nosotros Tequila during the dance-friendly event. Admission is free with RSVP on Eventbrite. Venue is subject to capacity.
Friday, September 4
Lone Star Le Mans World Endurance Championship
World-class endurance racing speeds into Circuit of The Americas. Fans can get up close and witness six hours of nonstop racing as part of the renowned FIA World Endurance Championship. Other activities include live entertainment, family programming, immersive fan activations, and more. Tickets are available.
Sunday, September 6
Barton Fest at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa
Experience a slice of the Texas Hill Country at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. Visitors can enjoy live music by Austin artist Katrina Cain, animal encounters, balloon twstong, and face painting. Sips from local breweries, wineries, and distilleries along with gourmet bites from Omni Barton Creek's restaurants will also be available. Admission is free with RSVP. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Austin Rainbow Theatre presents Glitter & Gossip Social
Enjoy Sunday brunch with a fabulously glitzy twist at Ground Floor Theatre. Glitter & Gossip Social guests will enjoy a Southern-inspired brunch complete with signature cocktails and mocktails, brunch bites, and live entertainment from Austin Rainbow Theatre artists. General admission and VIP tickets are available.
Moody Center presents Brandi Carlile in concert
Musical artist Brandi Carlile performs live in Moody Center. The Grammy winning producer and singer-songwriter comes to Austin as part of her tour in support of her 2025 album, Returning to Myself. Get more information on Ticketmaster.