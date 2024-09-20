happy birthday ACL
Willie Nelson to play at Austin City Limits' 50th anniversary bash
Country music legend Willie Nelson has been on the Austin City Limits television series more than any other guest, and he's coming back again for a very special occasion: the TV series' milestone 50th birthday bash at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, October 17. And he's bringing some special musical guests with him, too.
Willie Nelson's return to ACL (on a different stage to accommodate a celebratory picnic) is particularly fitting since he appeared in the series' pilot episode on October 17, 1974. His iconic performance kicked off the show's half-century-long, award-winning journey. He's returned a total of 18 times over the years, with his last appearance taking place in 2018 for the show's 44th season.
In a press release, Willie was described as the sole artist who has been able to capture the series' "eclectic, freewheeling spirit" entirely with his unrivaled charisma and talent.
"There would be no Austin City Limits without Willie Nelson – simple as that," said longtime ACL executive producer Terry Lickona. "He launched ACL into the television universe in 1974, and has helped keep us going for 50 years.”
The Texas-sized outdoor performance will also feature an opening performance by Austin-based band Asleep at the Wheel, which has also made 11 standout appearances during the show's run.
The October 17 concert will be taped for a special hour-long broadcast celebrating ACL's 50th season, which is expected to air in early 2025.
The 40th season spectacular 10 years ago also featured some big names. Bonnie Raitt, Alabama Shakes, Kris Kristofferson, Sheryl Crow, Robert Earl Keen, Gary Clark Jr., Grupo Fantasma, Jimmie Vaughan, Joe Ely, and Doyle Bramhill II were all on the bill. It sounds like this year, ACL is paring it down to the absolute Texas best, and letting them speak for themselves.
ACL's 50th Birthday Bash featuring Willie Nelson & Family is free to the public, but only a select number of fans will be chosen to attend. Fans will need to register at Fair AXS starting at 8 am on Friday, September 20, for a chance to attend the concert. Registration runs through until 10 pm on Monday, September 23, and fans who are chosen to obtain a ticket will be notified between September 26 and 27. A maximum number of two tickets can be claimed, and they're non-transferable.
More information about Austin City Limits' 50th Birthday Bash can be found on aclturns50.com.