From Jousting to Turkey Legs
Your guide to merriment this season at the Texas Renaissance Festival
Ready to trade the ordinary for a little medieval magic? The Texas Renaissance Festival is gearing up for another season of jousting, feasting, shopping, live entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to embrace a favorite fantasy.
Celebrating its 52nd anniversary in 2026, the festival is leaning into the theme “Magic and Memories,” inviting guests of all ages to rediscover the wonder of childhood, dress up, play along, and create new memories inside the gates of New Market Village.
It's open every Saturday and Sunday, 9 am-8 pm, from October 10-November 29, plus Black Friday, on November 27.
The Texas Renaissance Festival has certainly earned its reputation as one of the country’s premier Renaissance celebrations. During its 50th anniversary, the festival welcomed an impressive 530,000 guests, cementing its status as the nation’s largest Renaissance festival.
There’s a lot to see — and even more to do. The festival features 21 stages packed with entertainment, from thrilling jousting matches and magical performances to jugglers, acrobats, musicians, and other colorful characters. With entertainment around every corner, there’s always another show to discover.
Then there’s the shopping. Nearly 500 shops, artist vendors, concession stands, attractions, and bars are scattered throughout New Market Village, creating a veritable treasure hunt for visitors. The festival also features 34 demonstrating artisans and craftspeople, who showcase traditional techniques and technologies inspired by the 16th century. Watching these talented makers work offers a glimpse into craftsmanship from another era.
There is so much to explore. Photo courtesy of Texas Renaissance Festival
Of course, no trip to the Renaissance Festival would be complete without something delicious to eat. Festival fare ranges from classics such as turkey legs, steak on a stick, and barbecue to Polish and Greek specialties.
More than 1,000 types of food are available throughout the grounds, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. There’s even a 100-percent stand-alone solar-powered fruit stand for a particularly modern twist on the medieval feast.
Eight weekends, eight ways to play
The festival’s themed weekends, introduced in 2005 to encourage guests to join in the fun with costumes, are back for 2026. This year’s lineup includes Oktoberfest, 1001 Dreams, Pirate’s Adventure, All Hallow’s Eve, Heroes and Villains, Barbarian Invasion, Highland Fling, and Celtic Christmas.
Whether the goal is to arrive in full costume or simply enjoy watching the elaborate ensembles parade through the village, each weekend offers its own personality and plenty of photo-worthy moments.
And for those who want to extend the adventure, the Fields of New Market Campgrounds offers more than 230 acres of camping space. More than 70,000 campers visited during the 2024 season, and the campground boasts more than 1,200 reservations each season.
It’s also the second-largest campground in the United States, with prime views of the festival’s weekend evening fireworks. Children ages 12 and under camp for free.
There’s even a royal way to make the festival part of a very special occasion. TRF Weddings offers fairy-tale celebrations inside the charming English Village, with packages designed for a range of budgets and wedding styles. From carriage rides to receptions, couples can create a 16th-century-inspired celebration with help from an experienced wedding planner.
Texas Renaissance Festival but make it romantic.Photo courtesy of Texas Renaissance Festival
With its colorful characters, immersive entertainment, artisan craftsmanship, enormous food selection, themed weekends, and festive camping scene, the Texas Renaissance Festival is much more than a day at the faire. It’s an invitation to step into another world — and, in 2026, to make a little Magic and Memories along the way.
The Texas Renaissance Festival is located at 21778 Farm to Market 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363.