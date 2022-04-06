Does never shaving again sound too good to be true? It's not! There are so many pros to getting laser hair removal, but even if you're certain you want to ditch unwanted hair forever and give laser hair removal a try, it's important to study up to know if this method is right for you.

Austin's laser hair removal experts, Milan Laser Hair Removal, share the top five laser hair removal questions on everyone's mind before they decide to live that stubble-free life.

1. Does laser hair removal hurt?

Lasers on your skin? Sounds scary, so we get the concern. But it doesn't come close to the pain of waxing. Many say it stings like a rubber band snap, but only for a millisecond — the time it takes for the laser to zap your hair.

Many lasers, such as the Candela GentleMaxPro used at Milan Laser, even have built-in features to minimize any potential discomfort. And to make sure you have the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments possible, go to a provider that has highly trained medical professionals operating the lasers, as Milan Laser does.

2. How much does laser hair removal cost?

Laser hair removal is surprisingly cost-effective. Here are the facts: The average person spends $3,800 in a lifetime on shaving essentials such as razors, creams, and exfoliators. But has anyone ever shaved and then never had to again? Nope! The regrowth sometimes happens in just a day or two. With waxing, the average person spends $24,000 in a lifetime on salon appointments — again, just for temporary results.

Since the results of each laser hair removal treatment are permanent, you can view the cost as an investment rather than an expense. The average Milan Laser client is 95 percent hair-free in their treated areas within seven to 10 treatments. So in the long run, you're saving time and money.

Milan Laser also offers affordable payment plans, with payments that can be as low as $29 a month.

3. How permanent is laser hair removal?

Light from the laser targets and destroys the hair follicle, so it can never grow again. When laser hair removal is performed properly, the results of each treatment will be permanent — many see a noticeable difference after their very first treatment. However, not all hair follicles grow at the same pace, so multiple treatments are needed to ensure that each one is zapped, and peach fuzz and white hair cannot be removed with laser hair removal.

That being said, new hair follicles can become active for a variety of reasons including age, hormones, and genetics, causing new hair to grow. So if possible, try to choose a provider who offers unlimited treatments at an affordable price for those occasions. Milan Laser will guarantee your results for life, so there's no worry about touch-up fees down the road.

4. Is laser hair removal safe for all skin tones?

Laser hair removal is safe and effective for all skin tones, as long as the correct technology is used. For instance, Milan Laser uses the Candela GentleMax Pro, which contains two separate laser technologies: Nd: Yag and Alexandrite. The Alexandrite is used for lighter skin tones, while the Nd: Yag is best for brown to black skin tones.

But it's more than just having the right technology. For the safest treatments possible, you'll want to select a provider who has experience treating all skin tones and knows how to tailor your treatments to your specific skin tone and hair type. That way they know exactly which laser to use and use the appropriate settings for each treatment.

Milan Laser providers have extensive experience with both Alexandrite and Nd: Yag laser technology and develop a custom treatment plan for each client, allowing them to safely and effectively treat all skin tones and make hair-free skin a reality for everyone.

5. How do I choose a laser hair removal provider?

Research, research, research! Who offers pricing plans to fit your budget? Who uses the right laser for your skin tone? What happens if you need touch-up treatments down the road? Who has great reviews? Laser hair removal is never a one-size-fits-all process, so the more in the know you are, the better experience you'll have.

Ready to kick your razor to the curb and never shave again? Give Milan Laser a call at 833-NO-RAZOR or go in for a free consultation. Visit with a local laser hair removal expert at any of Milan Laser's Austin locations, conveniently located in Austin North and a new location coming soon in Austin South.

Learn more about laser hair removal in Austin here.