Shopping centers were given the green light to reopen at reduced capacity on May 1, but several have also been enforcing strict protocols to help keep employees and shoppers safe.

2nd Street District has been doing exactly that, and is now introducing free two-hour parking for anyone who needs to make a quick shopping trip. The downtown district will extend parking validation in AMLI garages to include nights and weekends, meaning that customers can now receive a two-hour parking validation good for any time they purchase from a 2SD restaurant or retailer.

While most are still offering curbside pick-up or delivery, below are a few specific in-store safety guidelines that 2nd Street District tenants are implementing at this time.

Austin Rocks, Toy Joy, and Yummi Joy

Looking for the perfect gift with Austin flair or craving a sweet treat? Austin Rocks, Toy Joy, and Yummi Joy have something for everyone. All three stores are requiring employees and customers to hand wash or sanitize with alcohol-based hand rubs containing at least 60 percent alcohol upon entering the store. Customers and employees are required to distance from one another, and a sneeze guard and safe zone have been implemented at each cash register. Each store will have masks available for $3, which is refundable with a $10 purchase. All are offering phone and email-based concierge shopping — reach out to store@toyjoy.com or call 512-904-0209 for more info.

Blu Dot

If all that time at home has you looking to redecorate your space, Blue Dot is the spot for all your modern design needs. During this time, Blue Dot's doors will remain locked as the team is asking customers to please call to be let in. Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the store, while the staff will be enforcing social distancing. Blue Dot asks that all customers and employees wear a mask inside the store.

Eliza Page

Eliza Page showcases curated collections by select independent artists based in Austin and around the world. Dedicated to featuring jewelry that is designed and finished by artisan hands, with an emphasis on beauty and quality, Eliza Page has stunning pieces for all occasions. During this time, masks are required at Eliza Page. The staff will be sanitizing all shared workspaces and surfaces in-store, multiple times throughout the day, as well as cleaning jewelry thoroughly before and after customers try it on. Upon arrival, guests will be asked to ring the doorbell or call and a team member will come open the door. Appointments can be made by visiting the website here.

La Condesa

To help make weekends feel a little more like weekends again, La Condesa has announced the return of brunch on Sundays from 11 am-4 pm. In addition to brunch, La Condesa is open for dine-in and takeaway, Wednesday through Saturday from 12-8 pm and Sunday 11 am-4 pm. At La Condesa, masks are required until guests are seated at their table. All tables are thoroughly sanitized before and after every party, seating is spaced six feet apart, and party sizes are limited to government standards. Menus are disposed of after one use and QR codes are available to view a digital menu. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the website here.

Lacquer

You can now get your nails done, but it's by appointments only. The staff have been trained on COVID-19 prevention and will be wearing masks and gloves. Employees will continue to follow safe salon techniques like using a medical autoclave to sterilize implements; use disposable, single-use files and buffers; and wear nitrile gloves for every service. The disinfectant used is EPA approved for COVID-19 and kills viruses after one minute of contact.

milk + honey

Looking for a little relaxation and rejuvenation? milk + honey has you covered. The spa has officially reopened in the district! All clients are required to wear masks upon arrival and throughout the duration of their reservation. At this time, the amenities in the locker room — including showers, robes, sandals, and styling products — are temporarily unavailable. milk + honey encourages clients to bring their own water bottles, but will provide water upon request in single-use cups. The team asks that their concierge handles all retail and ask that clients refrain from touching the products on the shelves. For those not ready to return to the salon, you can still shop at-home products in the signature spa blend. The dreamy combination of lavender and eucalyptus in the Nº 08 products is designed to transport you to your last relaxing milk + honey spa visit.

Royal Blue Grocery

Royal Blue Grocery is offering to-go orders and is staying open as a standing grocery store for retail essentials from 8 am-10 pm daily. That means a steady stream of beer, bread, eggs, milk, produce, and all the other amazing products you've come to love from RBG. The team is working hard to stock all your essentials (and tasty non-essentials) while keeping the stores clean and safe. In order to enter the store, customers must wear a hands-free face mask. If they do not have one, they are available for purchase for $1. The staff is also required to wear masks and gloves for the duration of their shift. Royal Blue Grocery will sanitize registers after every transaction and sanitize the store on an hourly basis. There is also a hand sanitizing station in the store for customer use.

2nd Street District is located at 214 Guadalupe St. For AMLI garages, please see the map linked here. Additionally, for a full list of 2nd Street District restaurants and retailers, visit the website or follow along for updates on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @2ndstdistrict.