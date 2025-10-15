ACL Fest Style
The best ACL Fest looks of 2025: fusing trends and choosing handmade
Despite the continuing proliferation of fast fashion, many attendees at ACL Fest 2025 modeled how to rework and reuse a wardrobe to show off personal style. Over the past two weekends, we saw a plethora of long-standing trends reworked to fit the current environment.
From the bows, ruffles, and lace of the coquette aesthetic that dominated Tik Tok in 2023, to the ties and pinstripes of 2024’s "office siren," our 2025 style icon is finding ways to move away from trendy buzzwords and into a fashion language of their own.
Check out some of the ways people reused, recycled, and reworked their wardrobe into something unique and true to themselves.
Wearing all second-hand clothing, Claire Forsberg found a way to make her eco-friendly outfit both functional and stylish. Photo By Kenn Box
Golden temporary tattoos, chunky belts and lace have been a festival staple for years, and Loralai Wolken is making sure they're here to stay. Photo by Kenn Box
Canadian tuxedos, or all-denim looks, have been no stranger to fashion since the early 2000s. Sugarfoot is keeping the Y2K revival going with her fitted denim look.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
In classic ACL Fest fashion, Francisco Brito, a.k.a. "Da Pineapple Man," sported a festive and tropical look. The best fest looks come from attendees who afraid to get a little costume-y. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The man, the myth, the legend: Darrel Hyde. The iconic Austinite known for his Batman looks (and tattoo) can be seen anywhere music is playing in the city. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
One thing that became super clear over the last two weekends is that camo is here to stay. Rie Oh is seen here in a matching camo hat and t-shirt. Photo by Kenn Box
With the rise of the bloomers over the last couple of years, Eve Au is finding new ways to blend aesthetics via camo bloomers and cowboy hats. Photo by Kenn Box
Trever Walker is seen styled in camo pants, a classic chunky belt, and a leather vest. Photo by Kenn Box
Dorian Colbert opted for comfort, which is a smart move given the temperatures over the past two weekends. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Nothing is more fashionable than sporting a handmade top by your own sister. Caitlynn Pham opts out of buying fast and instead supports handmade clothing.Photo by Kenn Box
Daniel Vela finds ways to blend things like cowboy boots, graphic tees, and athleisure into something that’s personal. Photo by Kenn Box
If last year was all about the neon greens and neutral tones that Brat Summer brought, then this year it’s all about funky patterns, polka dots, and bright colors. Photo by Kenn Box
Classic Austin cowgirl chic is how I would describe Lauren Mattson's look for Day Two of the festival.Photo by Kenn Box
“Y'all-ternitive” usually describes subgenres in country music, but it can also be the perfect way to describe Kali Alvizo’s ACL Fest fit. Photo by Kenn Box
The Pierce the Veil crowd was absolutely living for the kandi couture. Kandi, or DIY beaded bracelets to trade with other music fans, have always been the rage in scene and rave culture.Photo by Kenn Box
Rave fashion meets Sabrina Carpenter's classic girly pop vibe with Natasha James' "purrfect" pink look for the Saturday Sabrina set. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Miss Bubble Faye is unafraid to stand out of the crowd. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Big boots are in and so is teal. Briana Luna is stylishly comfortable and ready for whatever the day may bring. Photo by Kenn Box
Justin cowboy boots and ribbon are a girl's best friend for walking through the festival grounds. Photo by Kenn Box
Who doesn’t love when a tooth gem matches the rest of the accessories? For Kate Obrian, style comes out best when you’re accessorized. Photo by Kenn Box
After the hangover we all have from the office siren trend of last year, Justin Billet is finding new ways to reuse the trendy pinstripes and ties. Photo by Kenn Box
Brandon Moore poses the ultimate question: Why not blend southern staples with business casual? Photo by Kenn Box
Comfortable knit sets have been all the rage at day-long festivals, and for good reason. Who says style and comfort can’t coexist? Photo by Kenn Box