The Customs Continue
50-year Austin screen printing hub invites community to new facility
A longtime custom apparel shop in the Central Texas scene, Austin Screen Printing and Embroidery, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in an appropriately grand fashion: with a brand-new 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art production facility, and a massive open-house party to go with it.
On Wednesday, December 10, the newly expanded operation at 8613 Cross Park Dr. will open its doors from 10 am to 2 pm, inviting the public to explore with guided tours, Goodies Cookies, Pinthouse beers, and other food and vendors. Plus, there will be giveaways for items like tumblers and stadium cups, print-your-own-shirt opportunities, and a rare behind-the-curtain look at the machines that help Austin literally wear its identity.
This new facility will allow Austin Screen Printing and Austin Embroidery to work with more state-of-the-art technology. Photo courtesy of Austin Screen Printing
If Austinites have ever pulled on a shirt from a local record shop, a school spirit tee, or that one concert shirt still tucked in a bottom drawer, chances are the logo ink or the perfectly placed stitching came from Austin Screen Printing and Embroidery. Founded in 1975, the business began as a scrappy shop with a single manual press and a dream.
Five decades later, those steady hands have become an institution. Austin Screen Printing and Austin Embroidery now serve everyone from local schools and nonprofits to tech companies, breweries, and big festivals. Just a few names from their notable client list include Austin City Limits, PBS, Wheatsville, Tacodeli, P. Terry's, Austin Pet's Alive, the City of Austin, Waterloo Records, every single local school district, and pretty much any other Austin institution you can think of.
Wheatsville is among Austin Screen Printing and Embroidery's long list of Old Austin clients. Photo courtesy of Austin Screen Printing
The reason for the move, says Austin Screen Printing president Brian Feldman, is practical. The previous location was spread out across six buildings and operated up to 18 hours each day to keep up with the demand. With the new facility, the team is able to consolidate operations into one building and only work a single day shift.
"In a city as dynamic and fast-paced as Austin, where trends shift and the city's growth seems to transform areas overnight, standing the test of time for half a century means everything to us," says Feldman. "Our longevity is a direct reflection of our adaptability — our willingness to embrace new printing technologies while holding onto the core values of quality, reliability, and personalized customer service that our founders established in 1975."
Esther's Follies really embraced color in this design.Photo courtesy of Austin Screen Printing
The company has been through booms, busts, and everything in between, and Feldman says it has survived because of such a loyal customer base and community. He also attributes it to talented employees who "make Austin Screen Printing and Austin Embroidery feel like a family."
An up-close look at an embroidery machine doing its thing. Photo courtesy of Austin Screen Printing
"The new 30,000 square foot facility has provided the space necessary to acquire state of the art technologies and implement new processes that increase quality, capacity and efficiency ," Feldman adds, "so that we can continue serving Central Texas for the next 50 years."