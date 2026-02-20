Retail Reversal
Popular Austin print shop FSG closes retail space with community party
A scrappy but popular Austin apparel shop is closing its storefront and going online-only again. Feels So Good (FSG) has set a date, February 21, for a closing party. The store will close the following day.
An earlier post announcing the closing on Instagram shares that the team plans to find a more sustainable spot to reopen the retail store in the future.
Saturday's closing party will run from 4-10 pm. DJ Dopez (David Lopez) will be at the shop from 7-10 pm. Guests can also expect free drinks and deals on remaining merch.
FSG (formerly known as Fine Southern Gentlemen) moved into the space at 601 E. 7th St. almost a year ago, in March 2025. It was actually a return, since the print shop's record label counterpart had previously been based at the address. The production facility is located in a much larger space in Austin.
The surprisingly evocative crying Snoopy graphic on the store's closing announcement is a salient representation of the brand's identity. Shoppers go to FSG for music and film merch (official and otherwise), irreverent and sincere wearable memes, and vintage finds — not to mention the live events and community hangs.
"I’m glad we got the opportunity to reclaim our pre-pandemic spot and utilize the scaled down space to stuff as much as we possibly could in here," wrote one of the business owners, presumably Justin Weems, in the post. They added, "Please come stop by and say hi to Courtney and Andy if you haven’t already. They’ve made the place what it is."