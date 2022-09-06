Staple Austin screen printing and booking agency rebrands for inclusivity

Naming a company Fine Southern Gentlemen sure gives it something specific and lofty to uphold. When the multifaceted business — which now offers “screen printing, design, retail, vintage, vinyl and good times” — was just booking shows and selling tees 15 years ago, it was just two guys: best friends Justin Weems and Anthony Sanchez. Two fine, Southern gentlemen.

With the addition of business partner Dan Henderson, a growing team, expanding interests, and a new location in South Austin, 2022 feels like time to make a change. The company has rebranded to Feels So Good, a moniker that sticks to the abbreviation FSG.

“After moving into our newest shop, I remember finally just stopping and looking around one day at the 40ish people that were working in the shop around me. I realized that at least half the staff, if not more, were female, trans or non-binary. It was time for a change,” said Weems in a press release.

“Feels So Good represents everything that we’re trying to achieve, whether that’s the tee we’re making for you, or the experience you’re having at one of our events,” he said. “It better represents the people that work here and the 100+ artists and vendors that contribute to our store.”

The name is not completely new to the company, which adopted it first for its record label, launched in June of 2019. The goal was to further commit in collaborations between the merchandiser and its artist clients. Some artists featured in upcoming events include Rattlesnake Milk, JD Clark & The Stuck in the Mud Band, The Bad Lovers, Loteria, Aaron McDonnell.

One of those upcoming events is the “FSG Rebrand x Coming Out Party.” The November 12 event is as yet a mystery, but hints at live performances and renews the Feels So Good Fest of 2021. The “fest” featured a dozen artists, more than 20 vendors, tattoos, haircuts, and tarot readings. Throw in a rebrand and that’ll be another can’t miss event.

On a more regular basis, free FSG Sessions will be held every Thursday at 6 pm, featuring local musicians, and keeping the party going with drinks. The first ticketed show since the announcement invites veteran and well-loved Texas rockers ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail Of Dead on September 3, along with two other groups, American Sharks and MontaZ.

A week later on September 10, FSG teams up with another recently-rebranded booking agency, Resound, for a “Block Party,” celebrating their shared vicinity at Alpine Street. The free party puts more than 10 bands on two stages, with a vendor market, food, and drinks.

The store is staying open and mostly as-is — not ruling out any kind of natural evolution, but not throwing the screen printer out with the bathwater, so to speak. Of course, there will be some new merch to commemorate the change.

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, and weekends from 11 am to 7 pm. Visitors can partake in coffee and “rotating refreshments” and coffee by Fase Cafe from Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm. More information is available at fsgprints.com.