Famous Kardashian shapewear brand makes Austin pop-up permanent
Kim Kardashian's Skims line made a surprise debut in Austin in November 2023, when the Skims Work Shop quietly popped up at Domain Northside without fanfare or formal announcement. Now, the brand is sticking around for good. According to an August 28 news release from Skims, a permanent store has opened at 3121 Palm Way, Suite 124, next to Apple.
This is not a workshop, which was temporary, but a full-scale store located in a different suite. The first iteration occupied the space where luxury consignment shop The RealReal used to be.
Kardashian's shapewear has earned public acclaim for its size-inclusivity and wide range of nude colors for every skin tone. The company was founded in 2019 alongside entrepreneur couple Emma and Jens Grede, with the goal to develop the "next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear."
Kim Kardashian co-founded Skims in 2019.Photo courtesy of Skims
"We are setting new standards by providing solutions for every body," the company website says. "From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, our goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance our industry for the future."
Opening a Skims storefront in Austin is a testament to the city's tremendous growth and its attractive demographics. The brand has hosted some pop-ups in other cities over the years, and announced in June 2024 that it would occupy its first flagship store in Los Angeles in 2024.
In Austin, Skims shapewear and clothing was already available to shop in-person before the pop-up at fellow Domain Northside neighbor Nordstrom. There did not appear to be any other pop-ups active around the nation — unless they, too, were purposefully flying under the radar.
The Skims store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am-8 pm, and on Sunday from 12-6 pm.
This article was originally published November 10, 2023, and was updated August 28, 2024, to reflect new information about the permanent store.