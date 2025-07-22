The Booth Boot
Austin bootmaker Tecovas teams up with Chili's for new 'booth boots'
Austinites could buy a lot of appetizers at Chili’s Grill & Bar for the price of a pair of Tecovas boots, but apparently there's enough fan crossover for a new partnership between the Texan brands. The bootmaker, founded and based in Austin, will be using the same material as the famous red booths at the restaurant, founded and based in Dallas, for fun limited-edition boots and a more affordable belt.
Taking a closer look at Chili's booths offers little more than a smooth visual field of deep red, so this collection kicks the association up a notch with embroidered chili peppers on a filigree "vine." The stitching is mostly white with some green accents, and the motif certainly does look like Chili's logo — but not so much that anyone could pick it out in a line dance without prior knowledge of the collection.
The women's Booth Boot, which looks very similar to the men's, but slightly slimmer.Photo courtesy of Chili’s x Tecovas
The Booth Boot comes in men's and women's styles that are nearly identical: for men, it's based on The Garrett, and for women it's The Annie. Both are $345, the same price as the base offerings in both styles. Both have a snip toe (overall pointed, but squared off at the tip) and pull tabs with a more distinct chili illustration in a brighter red and green.
The Booth Belt finishes the look for $75, and combines the same elements — the white and green stitching, the one more prominent chili closest to the brass buckle with a matte nickel finish.
The belt and boot combo is a bold red, but the chili peppers blend in at a distance.Photo courtesy of Chili’s x Tecovas
The Chili’s x Tecovas collection will be available at tecovas.com starting July 29 at 10 am. Supply is limited.
“There’s no place our guests would rather enjoy a Triple Dipper or frozen margarita than a red Chili’s booth,” said Chili's vice president of marketing Jesse Johnson in a press release. “We thought it would be fun to celebrate this familiar piece of the Chili’s experience by turning it into something truly unexpected for our fans. Our new friends at Tecovas have been the perfect partners in bringing this wild idea to life with their handcrafted boots now reimagined with our booth material.”
The Booth Belt has the same motifs.Photo courtesy of Chili’s x Tecovas
“Our collaboration with Chili’s is a celebration of our Texas roots and shared love for comfort, hospitality, and making people feel welcome,” said Tecovas vice president of brand and product marketing Sam Fodrowski. “The limited-edition Chili’s x Tecovas collection pays tribute to two American originals, pairing the design and craft of Tecovas with Chili’s iconic red booth, where so many good stories begin. It’s unexpected, fun, and crafted with the same care and attention to detail we bring to everything we do.”
Shoppers at Tecovas are likely familiar with the in-store bar, which will be serving Chili's margaritas at select locations around the country on August 2. The release also teases "other surprises" in-store during the event.