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Houston's by-the-pound clothing store The Bins opens near UT Austin
A Houston clothing store that sells secondhand finds by the pound opens its first permanent Austin location September 25. The Bins is located at 2915 Guadalupe St., just north of the University of Texas campus and directly across the street from secondhand clothing store Pavement.
The grand opening runs from 10 am-9 pm, which will also be the store’s regular daily schedule. Clothing will cost $10 per pound during opening weekend, and the company is advertising prizes for shoppers on opening day.
Afterward, The Bins will follow the same weekly pricing schedule used at its Houston store. Clothing will cost $10 per pound from Friday through Sunday, then drop to $5 on Monday, $3 on Tuesday, $2 on Wednesday, and $1 on Thursday. The sliding scale allows shoppers to visit at the beginning of the weekly cycle or wait for the deepest discounts later in the week.
The store carries men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, including some vintage and name-brand pieces. The Bins says its inventory is handpicked and separated by clothing type, offering a more curated version of the by-the-pound shopping model also used by Goodwill Outlet stores.
The location has hosted a similar concept before. Flamingos Vintage Pound previously operated at 2915 Guadalupe before moving nearby to 2820 Guadalupe St. in late 2024. Flamingos remains open, putting The Bins within close walking distance of another store selling vintage and secondhand clothing by the pound.
The company has focused on college markets, opening a location in College Station and hosting an Austin pop-up in 2024. It advertises the permanent Austin store as being just up the road from UT. According to its social-media posts, The Bins originally expected to open in March, but said a supplier had “ghosted” the company, postponing the opening until September.
The building also has a notable place in Austin’s entertainment history. Antone’s nightclub operated at 2915 Guadalupe during the 1980s. At the time, The Fabulous Thunderbirds served as the house band. I Luv Video before closing its Guadalupe location in 2015, followed by various local retailers.
The Bins joins an already busy secondhand-shopping corridor. Pavement sits directly across the street, while Flamingos Vintage Pound, Buffalo Exchange, and Leopard Lounge are all nearby on Guadalupe. The building also houses Tintaraa Indian Cuisine, which opened in March.