Where to shop in Austin right now: Holiday gifts and accessory showrooms
With one of the busiest seasons underway, shopping for gifts right now may be more stressful than jolly. Luckily in Austin, there are plenty of opportunities to find that unique present whether it’s for a birthday, last-minute holiday gift, or a treat for making it to the end of the year.
Dodging shipping delays and overwhelming online options, Austinites are browsing in person. From local markets and businesses to elevated jewelry pieces, there’s something for everyone and every budget.
Here are seven ways to shop in Austin this December.
Openings and holiday releases
Parker & Scott Small Business Passport
Now until December 31
The Small Business Passport initiative is back for a second year to encourage Austinites to shop unique and local stores throughout the city. The program curated by Parker & Scott general store gives patrons a chance to collect stamps while shopping at participating businesses like HarperSage, Book Woman, Pop Vintage, and many more. Stamps can be redeemed for exclusive rewards in January. To learn more about participating stores, visit atxsmallbiz.com.
Cullen Jewelry Austin Showroom
Australian jewelry brand Cullen Jewelry will soon open a new showroom in Austin — the first in Texas and only one U.S. location already exists in San Francisco. Cullen Jewelry specializes in engagement and wedding bands with lab-grown diamonds and fine jewelry pieces. Patrons will be able to make in-person appointments to try engagement rings and get shopping guidance for other pieces. The opening date has not been released yet. Shoppers can see stock online and sign up for opening notifications at cullenjewellery.com.
Rowan’s Holiday Collection
Piercing chain Rowan released its holiday lineup of hypoallergenic earrings for every occasion, from festive earrings like the Hanukkah and Christmas essentials sets, to more dainty and slick everyday options like "huggies" and studs sets. Most of the holiday sets are available to pre-order online only, while others are studio-exclusive. For more information visit heyrowan.com.
Kendra Scott Holiday Events
For some extra holiday cheer, Kendra Scott’s flagship store on South Congress will host a series of events to make shopping a little less stressful: photos ops with Yellow Santa, a coffee shop pop-up with holiday-inspired drinks, photo booths, and even a Santa DJ. Kendra Scott also offers holiday sets from stocking stuffers to holiday-themed jewelry pieces. For more information on event dates and times, visit kendrascott.com.
Events and markets
Fanm Djanm Headwrap Workshop
Saturday, December 13
Local headwear and accessories shop Fanm Djanm is hosting a holiday headwrap styling workshop for any levels from beginner to advanced. Owner Paola Mathé will lead the workshop, which includes a signature headwrap, personalized guidance, refreshments, and in-store discounts on the day of the event. Tickets ($63-$85) are available on Eventbrite.
Girl Party at Vintage Vines
Saturday, December 13
Vintage clothing brand Vintage Vines is hosting a mini market featuring all female-owned vendors. Guests can shop from small and local brands offering jewelry, vintage clothing, and homemade goods. The market will be held at Luanne’s Coffee & Matcha from 10 am to 2 pm and is free to attend.
Black for the Holidays Market
Saturday, December 13
Black Makers Market is hosting a holiday-themed market featuring more than 40 Black vendors with a curated selection of gifts, homemade goods, and family-friendly activations. There will be gift wrapping stations, photos with Black Santa, Amy’s Ice Cream vouchers with every purchase, and festive drinks at the mocktail bar. The events will be held at the George Washington Carver Museum. The market is free to attend. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.