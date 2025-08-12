Where to Shop Right Now
Where to shop in Austin: 10 fashionable launches and pop-ups in August
The back-to-school shopping craze may be over, but Austinites still have plenty of opportunities to shop at their own pace throughout the month. August brings a unique blend of markets and pop-up events that make shopping local easier than ever.
Whether it’s holding onto summer with stylish pool accessories and carnival-themed markets, or looking forward to a new season with fall decor and warmer clothing from women-owned businesses, here are 10 opportunities to shop in Austin this August.
Openings and releases
Cowboy Pools' South Austin Showroom
Cowboy Pools, a boutique brand for elevated pools and outdoor accessories, just opened a showroom store in South Austin. The store will offer a one-stop shop for high-quality and unique pool and poolside accessories, stylish outdoor furniture, swimsuits, eco-friendly eyewear, clean sunscreens, and kids’ swim accessories. Cowboy Pools is located at 4001 Warehouse Row.
Magnolia’s Fall Collection
Magnolia, the home goods brand curated by Joanna Gaines, just unveiled a new fall collection inspired by comfort and intentional living. The collection features warm and rich earth tones, mixed materials, and antique-style designs, ranging from kitchen accessories to bath and home decor. The fall collection is available to shop at Magnolia.com.
Markets and pop-ups
Arboretum Food and Artisan Market
Every Saturday in August
For North Austin folks who prefer not to deal with weekend traffic, this food and artisan market features more than 30 local vendors with a wide selection of goods such as homecrafted jewelry, apparel, home goods, spices, art, and pet accessories, along with fresh food and drinks. The market is held at the intersection of Great Hills Trail and Jollyville Road from 10 am to 2 pm.
Sip, Shop, & Socialize with Her Moment & Kendra Scott
Thursday, August 14
Her Moment social club and Kendra Scott are teaming up for a fun and unique shopping experience. Attendees can shop Kendra Scott’s latest collections while enjoying a complementary champagne toast and networking. There’s also a free crossbody bag and custom calligraphy with purchases over $125. The event is free to attend and will be held at Kendra Scott’s flagship store at 1701 S. Congress Ave. RSVP on Eventbrite.
Austin Witches Market by Yarrow & Sage
Saturday, August 16
Austin Witches Market, hosted by local store Yarrow & Sage, is back again to keep Austin “wyrd.” Expect local vendors and a curated selection of ritual tools such as incense, herbs, candles, and tarot, plus art, books, jewelry, and more. The market is free to attend and will be held indoors at The Brewtorium from noon to 4 pm.
Swap, Not Shop by Renowned
Saturday, August 16
For a more sustainable closet refresh, Renowned zine will be hosting a clothing swap centered on inclusive fashion and community, along with a release party for its Venus Fashion show lookbook zine. Patrons can bring gently used clothing to swap while also enjoying a community craft table, panels on fashion and entrepreneurship, music, and drinks. This event is free to attend and will be held at Art Hub ATX. RSVP on Partiful.
Girls' Night Out Networking & Shopping Event at Roots to Rise Plant Shop
Wednesday, August 20
Network and support local women-owned businesses during this fun event hosted by Roots to Rise Plant Shop in Georgetown, which will also be selling plants. Expect hat bars with unique and custom designs, handmade clothing and accessories, small local boutiques, a mobile book store, permanent jewelry, and more. There will also be hourly giveaways, live music, and wellness services. The event is free to attend. RSVP on Eventbrite.
Carnival Market Pop-Up & Gallery Show at Progapanda HQ
Friday, August 22
Carnival lovers rejoice: event venue Progapanda HQ will be hosting this art market and pop-up show featuring more than 40 artists with unique carnival-themed pieces. The pieces will be displayed all month long in the Upstairs Gallery with artists retaining 100 percent of the sales. Plus, there will be a curated indoor market with even more carnival-themed creations. RSVP on Posh.
Le Market at The Wayback
Friday, August 22 & Saturday, August 23
The Austin creator behind Le Lovely Life, known for interior design and styling antique pieces, will be holding her first-ever pop-up. The collections of items for sale include vintage and new home decor, art, clothes, accessories, and more. The event is free to attend. On Saturday, it starts at 11 am, and on Sunday, 10 am.
Le Garage Sale
Saturday, August 23 & Sunday, August 24
This shopping event is one not to be missed, offering the biggest deals of the season from more than 140 local boutiques, designers, and brands. Vendors bring their excess inventory to sell, giving patrons a chance to score stylish local pieces in person. A full list of vendors is available on Le Garage Sale’s website. There’s also fun giveaways, DJs, and cocktails for purchase. Tickets ($12) are available on Eventbrite.