Austinites are familiar with Texas's unofficial fifth season – sweaty season. Rising temperatures, humidity, sunscreen, and the occasional visit to the pool or the beach create the perfect storm for skin irritation. A few extra loads of laundry might not be anyone's idea of summer fun, but healthier skin could make it worth the effort.
Most people know to toss sweaty workout clothes straight into the laundry hamper, but many everyday items don't get the attention they deserve. According to Dr. Radhika Shah, a Houston dermatologist working with Austin-based Westlake Dermatology, skipping laundry day could quickly show up on a person's skin.
"Sweat can mix with bacteria and other debris from the skin when it accumulates on clothing, which can lead to odors, skin irritation, and sometimes, infection," Shah tells CultureMap.
The combination of sweat, heat, and moisture can create an environment where several common skin conditions thrive. Shah says she frequently sees issues including acne, folliculitis, irritant contact dermatitis, and yeast-related rashes such as intertrigo and tinea versicolor.
Not all fabrics handle summer heat equally
"People should look for cotton and linen (natural fabrics) over polyester and nylon (synthetic fabrics), as natural fabrics breathe better and tend to release sweat and odors more easily," Shah says.
Many might think that warm weather causes clothing fibers to trap moisture and bacteria more quickly, but Shah explains that how a fabric reacts is heavily dependent on the fabric itself. That means material can make a noticeable difference during Houston's long stretch of heat and humidity.
Laundry routines are important
Summer laundry habits can affect skin health just as much as skincare products. Shah recommends avoiding heavily fragranced detergents whenever possible and skipping fabric softeners altogether. (For those worried about stiff fabrics, dryerballs can manually soften clothes in the dryer.)
"Detergents with fragrance can irritate the skin further, especially in those with sensitive skin or eczema," she says. "In addition, I would try to avoid fabric softeners, which can coat fabrics and trap sweat and other skin debris."
While everyone knows to wash underwear and gym clothes on repeat, Shah says there are two commonly overlooked items that deserve more attention.
"Change your pillowcase and your hat," she says. Her recommendation is to wash pillowcases every two to four days and hats after every three to four wears.
The summer washing guide for healthy skin
Not sure how often to wash your favorite warm-weather essentials? Shah offers these guidelines for summer's hottest months.
- Swimwear: After every wear. Chlorine, saltwater, sweat, and sunscreen residue can all linger in fabric and irritate skin.
- Workout clothes: After every wear. This is non-negotiable during hot summers.
- Bras: Every two to three wears.
- Sleepwear: Every two to three wears.
- Shorts and pants: Every two to three wears.
- Dresses: Every two to three wears.
- Jeans: Every three to four wears.
- Bath towels: After three to four uses.
- Beach towels: After every use.
- Sheets: Weekly.
- Pillowcases: Every two to four days.
Don't forget your beauty tools
Regular maintenance of beauty tools is also important for healthy skin, especially during the summer when sweat and sunscreen use increase. Makeup brushes, especially those used for foundation, concealer, and cream products, can accumulate oil, bacteria, dead skin cells, and product buildup. Dermatologists recommend washing foundation and concealer brushes weekly, while powder brushes can typically be cleaned every 1 to 2 weeks.