Ciao Amici
Iconic Austin Italian restaurant Vespaio closing after nearly 30 years
It does not get more old school on South Congress than Vespaio Ristorante, the white tablecloth Italian restaurant that has hosted many Austinites' birthdays, graduation dinners, and fancy date nights over its nearly 30 years. After a weekend of spreading rumors about Vespaio's closure, the restaurant posted a confirmation on social media. It will close for good February 28, taking Oaxacan sister restaurant Chapulín Cantina with it.
Vespaio opened in 1998 when South Congress was not the bustling commerce center it is today. For more than 15 years, it had a sister restaurant, Enoteca Vespaio, by its side; the daytime bistro opened in 2005 and closed in 2022. Chapulín Cantina, by the same owners, replaced Enoteca, with minor but tasteful interior renovations and an extensive menu of earthy mexican dishes.
Vespaio was known throughout its tenure for fresh pasta, a formal-yet-welcoming atmosphere, and elevated comfort food in a town that, until recent years, didn't have much Italian food to speak of.
In 2018, Vespaio was sold to its chef and general manager, Ryan Samson and Daniel Brooks, and continued on largely unchanged.
Brooks, who also owns Licha's Cantina, also opened a Texas-tinged Italian restaurant called Vespa Rossa in Dripping Springs in the summer of 2025. The business owners acknowledge that Vespa Rossa is meant to "carry on" Vespaio's legacy.
"Vespaio has meant so much to so many people — our guests, our team and to us personally, when we took ownership in 2018, our goal was to carry its legacy for as long as we were able to continue to serve the wonderful people of Austin and beyond," said Brooks and Samson in the social media announcement. "As South Congress continues to evolve, we felt like this was the right moment to close this chapter on our own terms."
The post also references "the next phase of this building," seeming to imply that the owners will either maintain control of the space or have some say in how it's used after they depart: "We fully trust the next phase of this building will not only be successful but will continue to create a place where our beloved Austinites and visitors will come to."
Vespaio Ristorante and Chapulín Cantina are located at 1610 S. Congress Ave. Vespaio's operating hours are 5-10:30 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 5-10 pm Mondays and Sundays; Chapulín is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 10 pm.