2 modern furniture makers nail down new showrooms in Austin

Two high-end furniture retailers are moving into Austin with new locations.

Herman Miller, which specializes in Eames chairs and other classically designed office furnishings, just opened a 1,120-square-foot store at 500 N. Lamar Blvd. Herman Miller’s other Austin location is at Domain Northside; it opened in December 2020.

“We’re excited to continue our Texas presence with the opening of our second Austin location. With the city’s extensive industry and urban expansion, Herman Miller is proud to bring a unique retail experience to both new and returning customers in the community,” says Debbie Propst, president of global retail at MillerKnoll, which owns Herman Miller.

Additionally, on February 11, home furnishings retailer Room & Board will open its first Austin store at Domain Northside. The store encompasses 12,000 square feet.

To celebrate its entry into the Austin market, Room & Board has donated $30,000 to the Austin Parks Foundation.

“We know our Austin store will be well-received because the people here share our passion for environmental responsibility, sustainability, timeless design, and home décor,” says Jessica Harrison, Room & Board’s retail market manager in Austin. “This is a vibrant, stimulating city with a thriving economy. We are here to stay; Austin is our new home.”