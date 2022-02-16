One of the themes of the pandemic has been "supply chain shortages." People are waiting several months — sometimes even years — to receive the furniture they've ordered or running into out-of-stock situations altogether.

But Austinites have a way around the bottleneck. Local furniture maker and showroom World Interiors not only has immediate availability, but its pieces are handmade of solid wood and are environmentally friendly.

Offerings include unique, eclectic, one-of-a-kind pieces for every room of the home, and many fuse multiple design elements and styles, from rustic and farmhouse to midcentury modern and industrial chic.

Founded in 2011 and still locally owned and operated, World Interiors is redefining high-end to mean not only just well-crafted, but also sustainably sourced utilizing eco-friendly and ethical practices, with a focus on reducing carbon footprint and waste.

The brand is even a founding member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council and the Mango Foundation, and uses recycled and reclaimed materials in nearly every piece.

From live-edge dining tables to industrial hand-crank office desks, each piece is expertly crafted from solid woods like acacia and mango and reclaimed woods such as teak. Find unique, vintage, one-of-a-kind items, such as large, hand-carved exterior doors and even a loveseat built from a vintage Ambassador car. All this, and at an accessible price point, too.

For a truly personalize piece, check out the custom live-edge program, where you can design a number of different pieces with natural live-edge slabs that are then hand-crafted in-house. Pick from hundreds of unique slabs and a variety of different bases to create your own personalized dining or coffee table, office desk, or accent piece. If you can dream it, they can create it.

Stop in at the South Austin showroom or browse the online catalog. Either way, pieces can ship directly to your door — no absurd wait times required.