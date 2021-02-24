Builder grade homes are usually simple and lack personality, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Bandd Design, which beautifies homes in Austin and beyond, has a few simple ideas to help personalize your space — no general contractor required.

Here are their expert tips:

Paint

When in doubt, slap a fresh, bold coat of paint on it. This is probably one of the most common and inexpensive options when you are trying to update that builder-grade home. A designer can help pair colors and select shades that are exciting yet timeless.

Hardware

Oh, hardware. Seems easy enough, right? Wrong. Bandd Design gets questions about hardware all the time, and their No. 1 tip is to save on your hardware. There is no reason you need to spend mega bucks for one drawer pull, when the overall effect is what will make the most impact.

Lighting

Switch up that Lowe's lighting and go for something a bit more daring and everlasting. "Lighting is one of the most important factors in a home; when it comes to save or splurge on fixtures I say go for it and splurge!" says Bandd Design founder and principal designer Sara Malek Barney. "When we are renovating or designing a home, lighting is the first thing we look at, then we design around the light fixture — lighting can really make or break a room."

Wallpaper

Wallpaper is a fun way to add detail to a room. "I personally prefer using wallpaper on an accent wall or on the ceiling — yeah, that’s right, the ceiling!" says Barney. "It is often neglected but we think it always has that 'wow' effect."

The most important tip is remember that your changes won't all get done in a day, but that it will be worth it in the end. If you'd like to contact Bandd Design with more questions or for a consultation, you can reach out to them here.