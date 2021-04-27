Homegrown Austin furniture brand unveils makeover of flagship showroom

Austin’s longtime home for trendsetting lifestyle furnishings has received a makeover that will enable the brand to be more hands-on as a design hub.

Four Hands, founded in Austin in 1996 and cherished for its high-end furniture and periodic bargain events, has revamped its flagship showroom at 2090 Woodward St. in South Austin. The major renovation was led by renowned Austin architecture firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and the result is far from just window dressing.

As part of the upgrade, the 20,000-square-foot showroom got some newly lifted 14-foot ceilings and new full-height windows, as well as a new color palette that will provide an understated backdrop for showcasing Four Hands’ furnishings. Additionally, the showroom will now feature an expansive art display highlighting its curated collection of wall art from emerging artists from around the country.

And speaking of art, the brand is giving its program a state-of-the-art refresh, pairing new printer technology with expertly crafted techniques to produce top-quality and sustainable art pieces that closely mimic the original works’ textures.

It’s all meant to recast Four Hands as a design hub for wholesale customers, local designers, and Austin consumers.

“The showroom expansion creates an environment for our loyal designer community to collaborate more openly and efficiently with their clients and our team,” says showroom manager Nealie Gillis. “More space allows us to showcase a wider range of Four Hands top sellers while speaking to the latest industry trends. A once-hidden gem of sorts, Four Hands Home has now become a style haven for Austinites and designers nationwide.”

The showroom facelift comes amid rapid growth for Four Hands, according to the company, whose corporate headquarters also recently got an extensive remodel and redesign from Michael Hsu. Four Hands, which also has offices in China, India, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia, and showrooms in North Carolina and Las Vegas, employs 415 full-time workers, and plans to hire 60 new employees at its U.S. locations this year.

In celebration of its remodeled showroom, Four Hands is offering a 20 percent discount on everything in the store for retail shoppers through the end of April. But before you rush over to snag that stunning reclaimed-teak sideboard, make sure to grab your mask, as Four Hands is requiring them for all employees and shoppers, in addition to instituting other enhanced safety procedures.