Texas-based JCPenney bats down bankruptcy with plush new bedding collection

Plano-based JCPenney may have recently filed for bankruptcy, but that's not stopping them from introducing something new. As part of its home merchandise division, the retailer has launched a plush new line of bedding and sheets.

The brand is called Linden Street, and consists of sheets, quilts, and comforters, which are framed as luxurious yet affordable. Sheet sets start at $40, while quilts and comforters range from $90 to $220.

Made from 100 percent cotton, they're described as ultra-soft and fuss-free. They're done in neutral color palettes — grays and taupes, mostly — that can transition between seasons, and are designed to be washed over and over again, getting even softer over time. Having sheets you can wash more than once is totally a good thing.

In a statement, JCP senior VP Stacey Shively reiterates the sheets-for-all-seasons theme.

"Whether you are settling into a new place or winding down after a long day, Linden Street was designed to celebrate an aesthetic that welcomes customers home," Shively says. "We are excited to offer this new bedding collection as customers look to create a comfortable retreat with high-quality, inviting styles they can cherish for seasons to come."

The release says that the collection represents "a fresh beginning" for the new brand and supports JCP's commitment to returning fashion, quality, and value to the home.

Linden Street also supports JCPenney's mission to create more sustainable, responsibly sourced products manufactured in clean, healthy environments. Several products are OEKO-TEX Certified, meaning they've been tested and verified free from more than 300 harmful substances.

Additionally, the new packaging is made of biodegradable labels and recycled polyester.

The Linden Street home collection is available now at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com, and includes the Monroe 3-piece Comforter Set, Veranda 3-piece Comforter Set, Decatur Quilt, and more. Support your local department store chain and buy a set.