Austin-area IKEA reopens with built-in safety measures to combat COVID-19

As they say in Sweden, "Vi är öppna!" (Thanks, Google Translate.) After shutting down in March in response to the pandemic, IKEA's Texas stores, including its Round Rock location, have reopened. The Swedish furniture brand announced the news last week along with new protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19.

As with everything reopening amid a global pandemic, the IKEA Round Rock shopping experience will be different. In a June 3 release, the company laid out its "enhanced safety measures in place following guidance from the CDC and state authorities." This includes:

physical distancing

preventative hygiene practices

temperature checks for workers

"rigorous" cleaning and sanitization practicing

maintaining strict capacity limits

This also means onsite restaurants and Småland, the in-store children's play area, will remain closed. The Bistro, however, remains open for to-go meals, and items in the Swedish Food Market remain available for purchase.

IKEA warns that as the pandemic changes, the store will adapt its public safety measures accordingly.

"In this rapidly changing environment, we will continue to frequently evaluate all our actions to ensure we are making the right decisions for our co-workers and customers, always putting safety first," the release notes.

In addition to Live Oak, IKEA's Live Oak (San Antonio), Frisco (DFW), Grand Prairie (DFW), and Houston stores have also reopened.

IKEA Round Rock is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am-9 pm and Sunday from 10 am-8 pm. Special hours for seniors and at-risk customers run Tuesday and Wednesday, 9-10 am.