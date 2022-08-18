Midcentury modern furniture favorite flies into Austin with first Texas store

Joybird, an online retailer of midcentury modern furniture, is gearing up for the grand opening of its first standalone brick-and-mortar store in Texas.

The store opened July 29 at 3211 Palm Way, Suite 162, in North Austin’s Domain Northside shopping district. The grand opening is set for August 27.

The new store, Joybird’s sixth standalone location in the U.S., offers a mix of top-selling national items and Austin-specific favorites.

“We can tell from our online business what products Austinites are most interested in seeing and want to make sure those pieces are represented in person. The showroom will also be updated from time to time with additional pieces and a few other surprises,” says Gerardo Ornerlas, general manager of Joybird.

Joybird’s Austin showroom occupies about 3,000 square feet and employs five full-time workers.

“With each store location, our goal is to establish Joybird as part of the local style and design community by partnering with local artists, artisans, and designers while also supporting relevant causes that serve a true need of local area residents,” Ornelas says.

Aside from the Austin location, Joybird operates standalone stores in Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; Los Angeles; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C. It also operates pop-up locations inside Nebraska Furniture Mart stores in The Colony, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, and in Kansas City, Kansas.

Furniture giant La-Z-Boy purchased Joybird four years ago in a deal valued at $75 million.

Last year, Commerce, California-based Joybird teamed up with Austin-based FloorFound to resell returned furniture, including sofas, dining chairs, coffee tables, and beds. In tandem with Joybird and other customers, FloorFound says it has kept nearly 500,000 pounds of furniture out of landfills. Every year, Americans generate more than 12 million tons of furniture waste.