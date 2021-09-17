Revered Austin furniture brand shines some daylight on new nature-inspired collection

Austin’s treasured designer and wholesaler of chic home furnishings has taken a cue from Mother Nature with its latest collection.

Four Hands, the upscale furniture store that expert Austin shoppers flock to for, among other spectacular rarities, its wildly popular occasional sale events, has released its new compendium of home furnishings, with such characteristics as sun-washed finishes, organic silhouettes, and earthen accents at the heart of the designs.

Natural materials like petrified wood and marble, and a neutral palette anchor the new collection, which aims to help customers create comfortable, calming spaces.

“People are looking for relaxation and peace. Neutral tones help with that,” says Adam Dunn, Four Hands creative director, in a release. “Our team understands what the world is going through and what our customers want, which is to be surrounded by tranquility with thoughtful pieces that transform their home and workspaces into a sanctuary.”

From accessories and end tables made of petrified wood that feature natural live edges and carved details to elements like travertine, sandstone, and marble that are sculpted into fluid shapes and combined with mixed materials like wood and iron, each piece in the collection — which includes more than 700 styles spanning 10 different product categories — is all about comfort and the sophisticated, handsome style for which Four Hands is known.

The neutral tones and natural finishes carry into outdoor debuts for Four Hands, including with Kaplan, a new wood-framed outdoor suite that features lounge pieces upholstered in a quick-drying woven mesh. Other statement pieces highlight sculptural curves and over-scaled shapes, and are upholstered in UV-resistant and water-repellent fabrics.

The collection — which will no doubt look impressive staged in Four Hands’ newly redesigned flagship showroom in Southeast Austin — also includes more than 100 accessories and plenty of lighting items, with ceramic and natural materials, including oak, seagrass, and palm leaves, and special techniques, like volcanic glazing, being the bedrock of the designs.

The Four Hands design team took great pains to create items that help soften interior spaces, like rugs made from jute and wool, and relied on materials like stone and petrified wood to help bring a novel, nature-driven look to mirrors, accessories, and more.

“This launch was all about comfort,” Dunn says. “You’ll find our color palette is very calming and neutral, and our latest styles offer a natural aesthetic that feels more grounded, giving people a sense of relief.”

True to form, because the company is able to meticulously create high-quality artwork in-house from its new state-of-the-art studio, Four Hands has tapped several emerging artists — including Jamie Beckwith and Austinite Aileen Fitzgerald — to create more than 70 new pieces of art that are designed to pair perfectly with the new nature-inspired collection. Artworks include earthy tones, dramatic landscapes with a heavy emphasis on light, and texture-rich reproductions.

Products from the new Four Hands collection are available online for current Four Hands customers. (Learn more about becoming a trade customer here.) Retail customers can nail down their closest retail shop carrying Four Hands products here. And design divas are welcome to shop the latest styles in Four Hands’ online look book.