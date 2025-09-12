2025 Whole Home
House Beautiful works with Austin design firms to build dream home
For eight years, interior decorating magazine House Beautiful has taken on an annual big project to show off their skills from top to bottom. This year, the new build — called the 2025 Whole Home — is in Austin's Deep Eddy neighborhood. Reader will be able to see the home in the November/December 2025 Renovation Issue, available November 18.
The three-level "treehouse" was designed and executed by the magazine's partners to combine a homey, neighborhood practicality with a luxurious hotel approach, according to House Beautiful. The house covers 3,800 square feet, containing four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two decks outside, and a two-car garage.
The magazine does not share what street the house is located on (and it probably won't), but the Deep Eddy neighborhood is relatively small; Deep Eddy Avenue stretches only about 900 feet from West Seventh Street to Lake Austin Boulevard. The area offers an eclectic mix of houses, both new and old, with a sale price well above Austin's median; according to Realty Austin, that's $1,415,000 for Deep Eddy versus $435,000 across Austin.
A press release lists three Austin-based partners while introducing the build: Sara Malek Barney of BANDD/DESIGN, Katie Hastings Architecture and Rick Villani & Preston Graham of Villani&Graham.
In addition to the main partners, eight female interior designers have contributed work to the project, including Malek Barney and Kim Lewis, who are both partially based in Austin but also spend time in Los Angeles, California, and Boston, Massachusetts, respectively.
The other visiting designers include:
- Rydhima Brar (Los Angeles, California)
- Caitlin Creer (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- Amber Guyton (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Kathy Kuo (New York, New York)
- Amber Lewis (Los Angeles, California)
- Leah O’Connell (San Francisco, California)
“Austin’s vibrant, social energy and event-centric community were the driving forces behind this year’s Whole Home,” said director of editorial special projects Carisha Swanson in the release.
"We set out to create an environment that channels the spirit of gathering — bringing together the ease of entertaining, the sophistication of travel, and the comfort of home," Swanson continued. "It’s a house designed for connection, supporting everything from spontaneous hangouts with friends to laid-back moments with family. Every space invites you to rethink what home can be—joyful, expressive, stylish, and filled with creative takeaways for anyone looking to live more fully, no matter where they call home.”
The back of the house shows how big it really is.Rendering courtesy of House Beautiful
Brand partners will presumably also have a big impact on how the home turns out. They include:
- Artika
- Brizo
- Cuyochi Linens
- Fabricut
- Fibreworks
- Four Hands
- GM Energy
- Hunter Douglas
- Lee Industries
- Minted
- Phillip Jeffries
- Samsung
- Sanderson Design Group
- Sherwin Williams
- The Container Store
- TimberTech
- Trane
- Visual Comfort & Co.
While waiting for details of this Austin home to be revealed, readers can check out seven prior builds in other cities. The most recent build was in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, near Asheville. The article starts with a cultural overview of the area, lays out a floor plan, and offers entire separate stories for each of the rooms with lots of photography within.