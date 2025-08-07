7 top home renovation ideas for retiring Austinites to 'age in place'
Austin still has a youthful population in 2025, but none of us are getting younger. Older Austin residents who are nearing their retirement years may be contemplating making changes to help ease into the next phase of life. And Austin homeowners who are concerned about getting older in their current homes – but don't want to get caught up in the city's fluctuating real estate market – are finding solutions through home renovations that specifically accommodate for the future.
Interior design experts Houzz revealed that more than half of all homeowners undertook some type of home renovation in 2024, and the most sought-after upgrades centered around "aging in place," meaning renovations that addressed the future needs of owners as they live in their homes for as long as possible. Renovating could even serve as a financially preferable option for homeowners rather than downsizing or relocating to a retirement community.
For Austin homeowners who need inspiration to help plan their own home upgrades, Houzz has seven ideas for the best aging in place strategies.
Widening walkways and doorways
Having the necessary space to move around comfortably should be a top priority as a person ages. Open concept layouts have spacious features already incorporated into the home's design, but those who have differing home layouts will have a unique challenge to face.
Houzz recommends spacing out all furniture and fixtures to have wide clearances around them, and suggests widening all walkways and doorways in the house.
"Pros on Houzz recommend 36-inch doorway openings to provide easier access for mobility aids like walkers and wheelchairs," said senior editor Mitchell Parker. "In the kitchen, designers recommend at least 48 inches of clearance between countertops and an island to ensure a safe and accessible work zone."
Installing continuous and nonslip flooring
Tripping hazards are a major concern no matter how old someone is, and having a consistent flooring throughout the home drastically reduces any risk to both homeowners and visitors.
Installing non-slip flooring is crucial for bathrooms and kitchens where there is a heightened likelihood for slipping on wet surfaces. Choosing a classic pebble tile or a matte finish mosaic tile with multiple grout lines are key options for homeowners to improve bathroom floor traction, Houzz says.
Tile with multiple grout lines provides good traction in the bathroom and shower area.Photo courtesy of Architecture By George/Avery Nicole Photography
For homes with steps leading up to the entrances, Houzz recommends installing a gently sloped ramp that allows for a smooth transition from outdoors to indoors.
Having the primary suite on the ground floor
Single-story homeowners need not fret about this tip, but Austinites who own two-story houses should consider relocating the primary suite to be on the ground floor for ease of accessibility.
"It’s important to allow ample room to move comfortably around the bed and furnishings — and to accommodate medical equipment if needed," Parker said. "Pros on Houzz suggest thinking about how to provide fantastic views should one become bedridden, the ability for individuals to move themselves and the ability for others to be able to move them."
Installing curbless showers
Curbless showers are a great solution to avoid trip hazards, and it adds to the previous tip about continuous flooring. Those with limited mobility benefit significantly from having a "barrier-free" entry into the shower area, Houzz says.
Additionally, Houzz's 2024 bathroom trends report found that nearly 40 percent of all renovated bathrooms featured curbless showers, proving that it's a popular upgrade among homeowners.
Various bathroom upgrades
Houzz recommends several upgrades for improving safety in the bathroom, but specifically highlights installing grab bars, benches, and handheld sprayers in the shower area.
"Paired with a nearby handheld sprayer, [a bench] allows users to shower while seated with ease and independence," the report said. "It also provides greater functionality for caregivers assisting with bathing. For added convenience and safety, choose models mounted on a slide bar that doubles as a grab bar."
Grab bars would also be useful near the toilet, but the report warns that making these upgrades will require thorough planning to avoid any possible issues such as the bar ripping off the wall.
"Structural backing must be installed behind the wall to ensure the bar can safely support weight and pressure during use," the report said.
Having well-lit spaces and multiple lighting options
According to the report, having poor lighting in the house combined with diminished eyesight can increase the risk of accidents. Homeowners can help reduce their risk with solutions such as installing recessed ceiling lighting and pendant fixtures, as well as adding under-cabinet lights.
"Low-level lighting, such as LED strips installed in toekicks, is also a great addition — it softly lights pathways and helps prevent trips and falls during the night," Parker said.
Installing easy-grip levers and handles
As one ages, dexterity and grip strength may weaken, so Houzz suggests exchanging the small cabinet knobs commonly found in kitchens and bathrooms for something sturdier like cabinet pulls. Likewise, traditional faucet knobs should be replaced with faucets with lever handles.
Cabinet pulls are a sturdier solution than small cabinet knobs.Photo courtesy of Allison Ramsey Architects, Inc. © Andrew Fraizer, Voyage