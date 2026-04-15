Peeling Paint
Painted Tree Boutiques closes all stores, including 2 in Austin area
Painted Tree Boutiques, a retail chain that housed hundreds of independent vendors under one roof across more than 60 locations nationwide, abruptly ceased all operations Tuesday, April 14, leaving thousands of small business owners with little warning and no clear explanation.
There were two locations in the Austin area: one in Round Rock and one in Sunset Valley.
The company confirmed that it is closed to the public and its last day of business was Monday, April 13. In a letter sent to shop owners, the boutique chain ordered vendors to immediately retrieve their merchandise following what it described as a sudden and permanent closure of all retail locations across the country, confirming it had stopped all business activity effective immediately and would no longer conduct retail sales at any location.
Founded in 2015, Painted Tree billed itself as a "shop small" destination, describing its concept as an "Etsy marketplace and Pinterest catalog come to life," operating large warehouse stores housing groups of independent vendors who stocked their own products and designed their own spaces.
Vendors have been given a 10-day window to remove their inventory.
"The retail landscape has changed in ways none of us could have fully anticipated," Painted Tree said in a statement. "Rising costs, shifting market conditions, and the evolving nature of how people shop have presented challenges that, despite our best efforts and our community’s unwavering support, we have not been able to overcome. We are heartbroken by this outcome."
The company was posting on social media as late as Monday night about a Ladies Night scheduled for Thursday, April 16, which has since been canceled.
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