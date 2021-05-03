Home » Innovation
Popular fitness app now aids Austinites in finding COVID vaccine sites

By Natalie Harms, InnovationMap
ClassPass covid 19 vaccine finder app houston
ClassPass has launched a new tool for users to find their closest vaccine location.  Photo courtesy of ClassPass

A global tech company that fitness-loving Austinites may be used to tapping in order to secure their spot in a local yoga or Pilates class has just gotten a major upgrade to its app — a vaccine finder thats now available in Austin.

ClassPass, a network of fitness and wellness partners, now has Austin vaccine centers searchable within the app and website. Members can find their closest vaccine center and get important information — like hours and the address — as well as learn how to contact the locations; however, users arent able to book directly through ClassPass.

We are in a global health crisis and every company should be helping to support relief and vaccination efforts however they can. Using the ClassPass platform to connect members with vaccine centers is a natural extension of our technology and a way that we can contribute to curbing the spread of COVID-19,” says Jeff Bladt, vice president of pricing and inventory, in a news release.

We have deep knowledge of how to help people find accurate and up-to-date information on local businesses after routing millions of users to fitness and wellness locations across 30 countries,” he adds.

The new search option has been rolled out already in Houston and Dallas, as well as in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Miami, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

