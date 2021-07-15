World's largest 3D printer sets up shop in Texas

An Italian company that specializes in manufacturing industrial 3D printing technology has released the largest 3D printer on the market. And the company chose Texas as the place to go live with the innovative product.

Specifically, it chose Houston, where it has its North American headquarters.

Roboze revealed the ARGO 1000 — a 3D printer that Roboze is calling the biggest in the world — which will be available for commercial distribution in 2022. The device has a heated chamber designed to produce large-scale parts with super polymers and composites for industrial applications, according to a news release.

"After years of specializing in super polymers and high-temperature composites and paving the future of industrial 3D printing, we are excited to introduce our flagship Production Series solution, ARGO 1000," says Alessio Lorusso, founder and CEO of Roboze, in the release. "Since we announced the opening of our new headquarters in North America earlier this year, we have grown our global customer base and invested in R&D to fulfill customer demand for a much larger 3D heated chamber super polymer printer."

Roboze announced its U.S. HQ just over a year ago. The company told CultureMap's sister site InnovationMap that the new office was intended to grow Roboze's presence in oil and gas. The new industrial-sized printer, too, will impact the company's presence in the energy industry, as well as aerospace, transportation, medical, and automotive.

The ARGO 1000 has the ability to produce parts up to one cubic meter — about 40 inches by 40 inches by 40 inches. This size of output allows for on-demand manufacturing at scale.

