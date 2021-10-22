New photos go inside Tesla’s $1.1 billion Austin factory as it nears completion

Details about Tesla’s headquarters move to Austin remain even more mysterious than Elon Musk himself.

During an October 20 call to discuss third-quarter financial results, Tesla executives gave no information about when the HQ relocation from Silicon Valley to Austin will happen, where the new headquarters will be located, and how many corporate employees will work here. Musk, Tesla’s mercurial CEO, announced the HQ relocation October 7.

The maker of electric vehicles might opt to carve out space for the headquarters at its massive $1.1 billion factory under construction just east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. But at this point, that’s just a guess. However, if the headquarters does wind up at the factory, we now have a glimpse of what the corporate offices might look like.

In a slide deck released along with its third-quarter financial results, Tesla included three new photos of the factory.

One of the photos shows a sleek, futuristic-feeling office space inside the manufacturing plant. The space, which provides a view of the factory floor, features a predominately white color scheme, a minimalist design, an open layout, and rows of long tables that serve as shared workspaces.

Another photo provides an aerial view of the enormous factory, which appears to be near completion. Tesla executives say vehicle production is set to begin by the end of this year.

“Gigafactory Texas is progressing as planned,” Tesla says in the slide deck. “We are in the process of commissioning equipment and fabricating our first pre-production vehicles.”

The third photo shows a quality control area where two partially built Model Y Teslas are perched on mechanical lifts.

In an October 7 statement, Austin Mayor Steve Adler enthusiastically welcomed the Tesla headquarters.

“We’re one of the safest big cities, with a strong innovative, entrepreneurial, environmentally focused culture, and Tesla fits right in,” Adler said. “Tesla is now an even larger part of a community that works together to meet our challenges and to enjoy a magical city.”