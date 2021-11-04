9 Austin businesses rank among Inc.'s best-led companies in the country

An Austin company is generating buzz as the best-led midsize business in Texas.

Dating app provider Bumble ranks first in Texas and 40th overall on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s 250 best-led midsize companies. Whitney Wolfe Herd leads Bumble as founder and CEO.

Bozeman, Montana-based software company Snowflake tops the Inc. list.

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion, or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion. With help from Pitchbook and Shango Labs, Inc. sifted through data related to management excellence for more than 10,000 companies.

In 2018, Herd told Business Insider that leaders should measure success based on the positive impact they have on the people they work with. Leaders, she says, are only as successful, happy, and efficient as the least successful, happy, and efficient members of the teams.

“Everybody who touches your company or brand — you should be so grateful that they are dedicating their time, their knowledge, and their skills to something you created,” Herd told Business Insider.

Austin companies grabbed nine spots on the list:

Bumble, No. 40

BigCommerce, No. 70

YETI, No. 91

Digital Turbine, No. 101

Open Lending, No. 137

Everly Health, No. 150

The Zebra, No. 170

Helias Construction, No. 177

Cirrus Logic, No. 180

“This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “With their leadership, all businesses will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities.”

Nine companies from the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston metro areas also show up on the list: