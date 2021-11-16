Austin plugs in as one of the top U.S. cities for remote workers

If you’re a remote worker living in Austin, you might just want to stay put. A new ranking names the Capital City as one of the best in the U.S. for remote workers.

For its remote-work ranking, outdoor services provider LawnStarter — based in Austin — examined data for 194 of the biggest U.S. cities covering 20 factors, including remote job opportunities, internet connectivity, cost of living, and availability of personal workspace.

Austin takes the No. 6 spot, scoring particularly well in the connectivity category (No. 12) and the convenience category (No. 14).

This isn't the only work-from-home study to put a spotlight on Austin. Last year, it earned the top spot on a list of the world’s best cities for freelancers, many of whom work remotely. In June, Apartment List ranked Austin the sixth best U.S city for remote workers; also this year, Austin grabbed the No. 9 spot on SmartAsset’s list of the best cities to work from home.

Six other Texas cities appear in the new ranking, with Frisco, outside of Dallas, plugging into the No. 1 spot. Texas' showing on the list stands in contrast to a recent report that ranked Texas as the state with the unhappiest workers. (Maybe more employers should allow people to work from home?)

Here are LawnStarter’s 20 best cities for remote workers: