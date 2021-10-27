Texas clocks in as state with most unhappy workers, says new report

When it comes to content laborers, Texas has some work to do.

A report from job website Lensa ranks the Lone Star State as the No. 1 state with the most unhappy workers.

The report looks at four factors — vacation days taken, hours worked per week, average pay, and overall happiness — to determine the happiest and unhappiest cities and states for U.S. workers.

According to the report, Texan workers leave 67.1 million annually allotted vacation days unused, work an average of 40 hours each week, make a media annual wage of $39,640, and have a happiness score of 52.56 out of 100.

Overall, that puts Texas dead last on the list of the happiest states for U.S. workers, with an overall score of 44.09 out of 100.

Lensa examined data for 30 major cities, including Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. Austin did not appear on the list of happiest or unhappiest cities for American workers.

Dallas appears at the top of the list of the cities with the unhappiest workers, and Houston lands at No. 3. San Antonio is No. 8 among the U.S. cities with the unhappiest workers.

Minneapolis ranks first among the cities with the happiest workers. And Connecticut ranked No. 1 on the happiest states to work in list.

---

Continue reading on InnovationMap.