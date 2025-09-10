Honor roll
UT Austin lands on LinkedIn list of 50 best schools for career success
Not that Longhorns needed further proof that their degree holds great value, but The University of Texas at Austin has made the cut on LinkedIn’s first-ever ranking of the 50 best U.S. colleges for long-term career success.
UT lands at No. 46 on the prestigious new list, joining just two other Texas schools: Houston’s Rice University appears at No. 31, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas shows up at No. 37.
LinkedIn, a career networking site, says the ranking is based on exclusive data about alumni, such as job placement rates, advancement into senior-level jobs, post-graduate formation of startups, and pre-graduation internships.
“A four-year bachelor’s degree is a significant investment of time and money, especially as tuition costs rise and the job market shifts,” the LinkedIn report says. “For millions of Americans, the return on investment is worth it. Those who earn the degree can see an enduring impact on their earning potential and overall career trajectory.”
Where someone earns a degree can have an even bigger impact, according to LinkedIn, as graduates of top programs often land jobs more rapidly, build strong professional networks, and rise to leadership roles more quickly.
“Long-term success isn’t just about landing a great first job; it’s about sustained career growth and opportunity years after graduation,” Andrew Seaman, senior editor-at-large for jobs and career development at LinkedIn News, told Fortune. “For this list, that means looking at how well a school sets alumni up for the long haul.”
Topping the LinkedIn list are No. 1 Princeton University; No. 2 Duke University; No. 3 University of Pennsylvania; No. 4 Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and No. 5 Cornell University.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the data about the three Texas schools on the LinkedIn list:
The University of Texas at Austin
- Tuition: $10,858 (in-state); $42,554 (out-of-state)
- Undergraduate enrollment: 42,445
- Top industries of graduates: Technology, medical practices, advertising
- Top post-graduation destinations: Austin, Dallas, Houston
- Most notable skills: SOLIDWORKS computer-aided design software, architecture, Avid Media Composer video editing software
- Tuition: $61,880
- Undergraduate enrollment: 7,285
- Top industries of graduates: Financial services, business consulting
- Top post-graduation destinations: Dallas, New York City, Los Angeles
- Most notable skills: AMPL programming language, Avid iNews content creation system, data science
- Tuition: $66,540
- Undergraduate enrollment: 4,800
- Top industries of graduates: Technology, business consulting, higher education
- Top post-graduation destinations: Houston, San Francisco Bay Area, New York City
- Notable skills: MATLAB programming language, engineering design, data science