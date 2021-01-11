Country radio legend's Texas horse ranch lassoes $8.2 million price

For 25 years, country music radio icon Bob Kingsley and his wife and business partner, Nan, made their home at the legendary Bluestem Ranch, southwest of Weatherford. More than a year after Bob’s death at age 80 after battling bladder cancer, his widow has put their 141-acre horse ranch on the market for $8.2 million.

Nan Kingsley says she’s selling the ranch as she transitions to president of broadcasting company KCCS Productions, which produced Bob Kingsley’s radio shows, and co-owner of the Bluestem Wellness spa in Nashville. Last year, Nan donated the Kingsleys’ Bluestem Studios to Weatherford College.

The ranch is at 5409 Old Dennis Rd., near the Parker County towns of Brock and Dennis.

“The memories we shared together building our home and converting the ranch into the dream property Bob always envisioned will be with me forever,” Nan Kingsley says in a January 7 release.

The main house at the ranch encompasses 10,438 square feet. It features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, two offices, a banquet hall, a climate-controlled wine room, and a gym. The property also comprises a three-bedroom guesthouse, a 19-stall horse barn and a covered horse arena.

“When we arrived in Weatherford a quarter century ago, it was a small town, known as the cutting horse capital of the world,” Nan Kingsley says. “Today, it is the bustling heartbeat of the performing horse industry, and I would like to think that Bob’s passion and advocacy played a role in that growth.”

“We wanted Bluestem to be a place that inspired those who set foot on it. Bob brought Nashville’s brightest stars and biggest songwriters to Parker County, generating financial support for countless causes,” she adds. “We simply saw the need and wanted to help. And if the next owners desire for these events to continue, I stand ready to support.”

Stephen Reich of Williams Trew Real Estate in Aledo has the listing. He says the ranch’s “breathtaking vistas ignite the cowboy spirit that resides in each of us.”