Austin apartment rents falling faster than rest of Texas, says report

Renters, take note: Despite the pandemic-induced population boom, Austin apartment rates actually fell last year.

A report released December 28 by Apartment List shows median rents in Austin took a year-over-year slide of 5.4 percent, accounting for the biggest fall among major Texas cities tracked by Apartment List. Rent was $1,179 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,440 for a two-bedroom apartment as of December 2020.

Despite the slide, they are still among the highest rents in the Lone Star State. Only Plano, where a median two-bedroom rent averages $1,528, claims higher apartment costs.

Nationwide, rents trended downward last year — about 1.5 percent — but apartment rents in "similar cities [to Austin] have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially," says the report. Still, Austin is still less affordable than most big cities, including Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

In Texas overall, rent declined 2.1 percent last year. A snapshot throughout the state shows: