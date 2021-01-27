Condos starting in mid-$200s underway in budding South Austin neighborhood

Construction is set to start this summer on a $40 million condo and townhouse project in South Austin’s burgeoning St. Elmo district with units priced from the mid-$200s to $500,000 and up.

The Station at St. Elmo, near East Ben White Boulevard and Terry-O Lane, will feature 136 units: studios, one- to three-bedroom condos, and two-bedroom live/work townhomes and condos. The condos and townhomes range from 798 square feet to 2,385 square feet.

Amenities will include a swimming pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace, parking garage, and dog park, as well as onsite storage units and Amazon delivery lockers.

The development is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2022.

“For the past three years, Legacy Performance Capital has sought new micro-market … opportunities in Central Texas. The St. Elmo district made perfect sense to develop new, attractively priced homes for first-time buyers, empty nesters, those seeking professional home offices, and others avoiding higher rents and mortgages found close by in Austin’s Central Business District,” Philip Jalufka, CEO of Lakeway-based Legacy Performance Capital, says in a January 26 release.

The release also notes that about 1.4 million square feet of residential and commercial space is proposed or under construction in the St. Elmo area, including a massive food hall akin to New York City's Chelsea Market or Seattle's Pike Place Market.

Jalufka’s Legacy Performance Capital finances projects developed by Legacy Communities, whose other residential projects in the Austin area include Gravity ATX, Westside Landing at Rough Hollow, The Isabella, Cooper’s Square, Sky Mountain, and The Addie at Westlake.