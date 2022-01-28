Huge Austin-area ranch hopes to rope in new owner at $36.7 million

One of the biggest chunks of undeveloped land in the Austin metro area just went on the market at an asking price of more than $36.7 million.

Pecan Ranch encompasses 1,469 acres in Williamson County, between Florence and Jarrell. The same family has owned the Hill Country ranch for several decades; their identity wasn’t available. No structures have been built on the property.

Under new ownership, the ranch could turn into anything from a master-planned community to a private retreat.

“With how rare large tracts of land such as this one are becoming this close to Austin, Pecan Ranch would be a perfect opportunity for a large developer to acquire, or even a private investor to purchase and enjoy recreationally for years as it appreciates [in value],” Mason Trull of San Antonio-based West & Slope Ranches tells CultureMap.

Trull is one of West & Slope’s three listing agents for the property. The others are Mitch West and Louie Swope.

In a news release, Swope says he envisions the ranch being an ideal location for a master-planned community or a similar development. The ranch “offers a unique opportunity to purchase a large piece of land in one of the fastest-growing counties and communities in the nation,” he says.

Pecan Ranch holds appeal for real estate developers, in part, because it offers more than 2,500 of frontage on both sides of County Road 232. The ranch sits roughly midway between State Highway 195 to the west and I-35 to the east.

The property features gently rolling terrain populated by oak and hardwood trees, as well as a few creeks and tributaries. Wildlife that ventures across the ranch includes whitetail deer, turkeys, wild hogs, coyotes, bobcats, and wintering waterfowl.