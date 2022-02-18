Austin housing market heats up with record high prices in January 2022

In the continuation of sticker shock for local homebuyers, the median sale price for a home in the Austin area soared by 30.4 percent from January 2021 to this January, according to a new report from the Austin Board of Realtors. Meanwhile, from December to January, median prices in some pockets of the region went down but other places saw month-to-month price gains.

The Austin Board of Realtors report shows the median sale price across the region reached $476,000 in January, a record high for that month. That’s down slightly from the $476,700 median sale price recorded in December.

“This was the second-most active January on record in our market,” Cord Shiflet, 2022 president of ABoR, says in a news release. “We need to make it easier to build homes across all price ranges in the region so that anyone who wants to own or rent a home has the opportunity to do so.”

“Recent housing development announcements across the region, like Trinity Ranch in Elgin and Prairie Lakes in Hays County, are welcome news, but our community — including elected officials — needs to do more to address the systemic issues we face when it comes to getting new homes built quickly and residential redevelopment projects completed faster,” Shiflet adds.

Here’s a look at median home prices throughout the Austin metro area in January.

City of Austin

In the city of Austin, the median home price rose 20.9 percent year over year to $550,000, a record for the month of January. That’s down slightly from $555,000 in December.

Travis County

Year over year, the median price in Travis County rose 23.8 percent to $530,000. That’s down significantly from $545,000 in December.

Williamson County

The median price climbed 42.2 percent to $460,000 from January 2021 to this January. That’s up from $450,000 in December.

Hays County

Hays County witnessed a 30.1 percent increase in the median home price, to $389,000, from January 2021 to this January. That compares with $395,070 in January.

Bastrop County

The median home price in Bastrop County skyrocketed 50.2 percent to $398,000 from January 2021 to this January. That’s well above the median price of $385,000 in December.

Caldwell County

In Caldwell County, the median home price jumped 31.3 percent to $315,000 from January 2021 to this January. That’s up considerably from $294,850 in December.