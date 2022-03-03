Former pro golfer’s West Austin mansion swings onto market at $5.5 million

Former professional golfer Joe Ogilvie and his wife, Colleen, have put their West Austin mansion on the market for $5.5 million — up 16 percent from the $4.75 million price tag it had last year.

The Ogilvies bought the 6,682-square-foot Georgian-style mansion in 2007. They listed the home last March but pulled it off the market a month later.

Cord Shiflet of Moreland Properties, who’s marketing the mansion, says the Ogilvies received several offers last year that were over the $4.75 million list price. But each time they got an offer, the couple was unable to find a new place to live, he says.

Around Christmastime, the Ogilvies settled on a new home — in the exclusive Rob Roy neighborhood where they live now (and where Shiflet lives) — and are ready to finalize that deal once the mansion is sold, according to Shiflet.

The current asking price reflects the over-the-list-price offers that came in last year, he says. Given the lack of West Austin inventory in the $3 million to $5 million range, Shiflet believes the Ogilvies’ mansion will sell quickly.

He notes that the home sits within “arguably Austin’s most sought-after neighborhood.” According to property records, the Ogilvies’ current neighbors include billionaire investor Robert Smith, pro golfer Nick Watney, and AOL co-founder Marc Seriff (former president and CEO of the Long Center for the Performing Arts).

The Ogilvies’ red-brick home, built in the 1980s on a 1-acre site at 10 Cicero Ln., features six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

“The house has been updated by several talented designers, including Mark Ashby. It’s turnkey-ready for a new owner,” Shiflet, president of the Austin Board of Realtors, tells CultureMap.

Amenities include:

Around-the-clock gated access.

Views extending 40 miles.

Main suite with a sunroom, fireplace, and spa-like bathroom.

Private guest suite with its own entrance.

Recently updated swimming pool.

Joe Ogilvie retired from professional golf in 2014 after 15 seasons on the PGA Tour. As a golfer, he racked up more than $10 million in career earnings. Ogilvie now works in the investment business.

In 2012, the Bleacher Report sports website dubbed Ogilvie one of the seven most interesting men in pro golf.

“Not your average dumb golf jock, Joe Ogilvie was born in Ohio and graduated from Duke University with a degree in economics,” Bleacher Report says. “Although Joe is somewhat less colorful than the other men on this list, he would be a fantastic foursome partner and someone that would be good to chat up on the 19th hole.”