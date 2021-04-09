Home » Real Estate
Falling into place

New 240-acre master-planned community set to bloom in the Texas Hill Country

Gregg Ranch rendering
The Marble Falls community will include hundreds of new homes. Courtesy of Gregg Ranch
Gregg Ranch home
Pulte is moving into the community during the first phase of development. Courtesy of Gregg Ranch
Gregg Ranch rendering
Gregg Ranch home

A 240-acre master-planned community is debuting soon in the Hill Country community of Marble Falls.

Gregg Ranch — the first new large-scale residential development in Marble Falls in 30 years — eventually will feature 700 single-family homes and 250 multifamily units, such as apartments, townhomes, or condos. The first homebuilder at Gregg Ranch is Pulte Homes.

Gregg Ranch will host a reservation-only grand opening April 17 and 18. The community is near State Highway 71 and U.S. Highway 281.

Pulte is preselling about 100 homes at Gregg Ranch. The mostly one-story homes start in the low $300s. They range in size from about 1,500 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet, and feature two to four bedrooms and two to four bathrooms.

Community amenities being built during Gregg Ranch’s first phase include:

  • Nearly 6 miles of walking, jogging, and biking trails
  • Dog park
  • Children’s play area
  • Horseshoe pits

The second phase will feature a resort-style pool. A commercial hub also is on tap; it may include office and retail components.

Chris Cacheris, senior vice president of Harvard Investments, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based developer of Gregg Ranch, says the project’s “down-to-earth advantages” include its proximity to Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls.

“We’re more than excited to launch our latest fully planned community, and we love that it’s in Marble Falls,” Cacheris says in a news release.

Marble Falls Mayor John Packer says that “years of planning and effort have gone into ensuring that this development meets the needs of our growing community without sacrificing the beauty or charm of our area.”

