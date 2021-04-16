3901 Island Knoll Dr.

Austin, TX 78746

Neighborhood: Island on Westlake

Style: Italian Manor

Square footage: 8,769

Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full, 3 partial

Price: $15,000,000

The lowdown: You might be in the Island on Westlake, one of the area's most sought-after subdivisions, but the grand manor known as the Italian Escape on Lake Austin would have you think you're a royal in Italy. Set among manicured lawns and impeccable landscaping, the impressive home has been curated by skilled craftspeople, utilizing the finest materials and custom elements to create an escape perfect for both family and entertaining, with an indoor-outdoor lifestyle that exudes an ambiance of relaxed sophistication.

The magic begins at the custom wood door that's reminiscent of a castle entry, which leads into the foyer and an expansive living room that showcases floor-to-ceiling windows. The interior is a celebration of spaciousness and light thanks to Fenestration custom metal windows and doors, Old World-style plaster, hand-laid stone, antique oak floors, Bourgogne limestone, and accents of reclaimed beams sourced from the Midwest.

As befits a home of this stature, the culinary center is both a chef's dream and a cozy hub of camaraderie. A La Cornue Château 150 range in the striking Carbon Fiber colorway, Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, Wolf warming drawer, Scotsman gourmet ice machine, two Asko dishwashers, and Wolf 24-inch steam oven are all surrounded by custom Kingwood cabinets with honed Calcutta Manhattan marble. The kitchen opens to the family room and breakfast area, which, in turn, allows access to an expansive veranda overlooking the picturesque grounds.

An entire wing of the home's entry level is devoted to the primary suite, which boasts serene views of the pool and lake. The suite transports you back to the hills of Italy, with peaked ceilings sporting reclaimed beams, a 16th-century re-edition custom fireplace made by Formations USA, and Old World-style plaster throughout. The primary bath is a haven of serenity and peacefulness, with a Waterworks Voltaire freestanding oval cast-iron bathtub. Enter into the primary closet and be met with a spiral staircase, lighted island, built-ins, and an expansive second level. Now that's a true fairytale!

The home's adjacent wing features antique Tuscan chandeliers, Northern Italian antique sconces, antique Moroccan chandeliers, and more. An office nook with calming views of the grounds awaits, along with a secondary suite with an ensuite bathroom that delights the senses with custom-designed promenade sunflower solid concrete tile for walls, floors, and shower surround.

The second level has three comfortable guest suites, all with enchanting custom touches. The upper kitchenette allows for convenient entertaining with a sink, dishwasher, Sub-Zero 24-inch refrigerator, and ice machine.

The lower level mesmerizes — there, you'll find a cigar/wine room, safe room, kitchenette, control room, office, theater/stage, display area, and exercise room. The control and theater room have been meticulously hand-selected by the homeowner, incorporating the highest software levels.

Perfection is also evident throughout the grounds, with lush flora and a cascading built-in pool grotto. Take the winding stone pathway down to the lake to truly appreciate all that this hidden gem has to offer.

---

This home is on the market with Bridget Ramey of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.