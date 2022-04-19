Austin First-time Homebuyers Guide 2022
Home » Real Estate
Hot Hot Housing

Austin market hits all-time high as home price surges to $624,000

Austin market hits all-time high as home price surges to $624,000

By
Austin home for sale
The median home price in Travis County is now above $600,000. Photo courtesy of ABOR

Another record-breaking month is in the books for the red-hot Austin housing market.

The latest monthly report from Austin Board of Realtors reveals all-time highs for home prices at both the city and metro levels, with median home prices surging past the $500,000 and $600,000 marks, respectively, for the very first time.

In March 2022, the median home price in the city of Austin skyrocketed to a record-setting $624,000. That figure is up more than 22 percent from March 2021, when the city's median home price hit a then record of $515,000. In February 2022, the city's median home price sat at $565,000, signaling a jump of $99,000 in just one month.

Meanwhile, the median price for the Austin metro hit $521,100 in March 2022, also up more than 22 percent from a year ago and up from $499,995 in February 2022. This marks the first time the metro's home price has officially passed $500,000.

“Rising home prices along with nationwide inflation and rising interest rates can seed caution in the market, so it’s important to remember that we are still experiencing a very active housing market driven by true demand, not investor speculation,” says Cord Shiflet, 2022 ABoR president, in a release.

“More homes are being listed and sold in Austin than ever before, and people are buying those homes because they need to live in them. The Austin area has a dire need for more housing stock across all housing types and price points, so last month’s increase in housing inventory and the number of homes on the market was a welcome sign.”

Of the five-county metro area, only Caldwell still offers a median home price below $400,000. There, the median price sits at $329,000, but it has climbed 31 percent year-over-year.

Bastrop County's median home price has reached $405,500, an almost 47 percent increase from a year ago, and Hays County homes are now priced at a median $440,000, up more than 25 percent from last March. In booming Williamson County, the median price now sits at $490,000, while Travis County has reached a record $600,500.

Read These Next
Austin skyline with Capitol building
Austin housing market offers worst bang for the buck in Texas
Downtown Austin skyline
Austin declared one of the most ‘dynamic’ U.S. metros in new report
Couple walking their dog
The best master-planned community in Austin — and the awards prove it