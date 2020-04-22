Home » Real Estate
Luxury reboot

Iconic 130-year-old Austin building two-steps onto market for $4.95 million

130-year-old Austin saddlery turned regal residence steps onto market

By
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
The 130-year-old building iis now on sale. Photo courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
In recent years, it's been turned into a home and events space. Photo courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
One of the home's three bedrooms. Photo courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
A bathroom. Photo courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
The home offers 6,780 square feet of living space. Photo courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
A bedroom. Photo courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
The outdoor area. Photo courtesy of Kuper Sotheby's
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St
Capital Saddlery Palazzo Lavaca 1614 Lavaca St

A 130-year-old building in downtown Austin just scooted onto the market for $4.95 million. The palatial building once housed a world-famous bootmaker and now is a luxury residence and event space.

Palazzo Lavaca — at 1614 Lavaca St., just blocks from the Capitol — offers 6,780 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, a catering-ready kitchen, and a media and game room. The rear courtyard retains artifacts from the boot business.

Perhaps the most interesting facet of the property is the large neon-lit boot that hangs above the entrance — an iconic Austin landmark. The boot, by the way, is included in the sale price.

Kumara Wilcoxon of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty in Austin has the listing.

“With over a century of Austin’s history captured in its wall[s], this one-of-a-kind building is not just a home but a destination in itself,” Wilcoxon’s listing says.

The building, which dates back to 1890, initially was a firehouse before rodeo cowboy T.C. “Buck” Steiner converted it into the Capitol Saddlery in the 1940s. There, legendary bootmaker Charlie Dunn fashioned cowboy boots for celebrities like Arnold Palmer, Al Capone, Harry Belafonte, Peter Fonda, Carole King, Gene Autry, and Slim Pickens. (In 1972, Jerry Jeff Walker even released a song about Dunn.)

Dunn, known as the “Michelangelo of cowboy boots,” charged as much as $3,000 a pair and had a three-year waiting list, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Dunn died in 1993 at age 95 after suffering a stroke. Fourteen years later, the Steiner family relocated Capitol Saddlery to a new home. In 2008, the building was transformed by its new owners into Palazzo Lavaca, a residence and event space.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kuper Sotheby's International Realty - Get Details
Read These Next
ATX_1715 Enfield
Chic new condos near downtown Austin entice with historic charm
AUS_4505 Erin Lane
Austin home's midcentury modern touches transport you back in time
ATX_2405 Indian Trail
Classic Tarrytown home blends updates with 1930s charm